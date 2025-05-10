Hypocrisy, Thy Name is Hogg: DNC Vice Chair Now OPPOSES Gender/Racial Quotas, and You’ll Never Guess Why

David Hogg is the Democratic Party’s version of Greta Thunberg, only skinnier and with less upper-body strength: a youthful, baby-faced answer to complex social problems. But his recent ascent to vice chair of the Democratic National Committee does make sense.

As does the looming controversy about his appointment.

In a party still led by overaged dinosaurs including Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Steny Hoyer, and Bernie Sanders, adding a fresh face follows (cosmetic) logic. After hemorrhaging the young male vote in 2024, the DNC certainly had to do something to woo back the bros. Clearly, the status quo wasn’t sustainable. (The effectiveness of the feather-fisted, waif-sized, high-pitched Hogg as the DNC’s “bro-magnet” notwithstanding.)

Unfortunately, the Democratic Party’s problem with men isn’t cosmetic; it’s substantive. As such, a cosmetic solution wouldn’t really address the problem anyway.

Regardless, when David Hogg ran for vice chair of the DNC, he got lots of votes and won the election. End of story, right? After all, the Democratic Party is synonymous with democracy! It’s in their DNA! For an entire year, it was their casus belli: if Trump won, democracy would be (gasp!) over.

Well, Trump won. And I guess they were right, because there’s now a fight afoot in the DNC to overturn their democratic election.

David Hogg is a white male. That’s a problem, because the person he defeated isn’t just a female: she’s also a Native American!

Uh oh. (If it turns out she’s also part Palestinian and/or transgender, Hogg is toast.)

The article “Native American woman gets a chance to topple Hogg at DNC” spilled the beans:

A candidate who failed to win a Democratic National Committee leadership role is challenging her defeat — the first threat to DNC Vice Chair David Hogg since he vowed to keep backing some primary challenges to incumbents. The DNC’s credentials committee will meet virtually on May 12 to consider the challenge from Kalyn Free, a Native American attorney and party activist who lost a vice chair spot to Hogg at the party’s Feb. 1 meeting. In her complaint, shared with Semafor by a Democratic source, Free argued that she lost a “fatally flawed election that violated the DNC Charter and discriminated against three women of color candidates,” and asks for “two new vice chair elections.” In February, after several rounds of voting, the race came down to five candidates – Kenyatta, Hogg, Free, and two other women. Kenyatta and Hogg claimed the open spots. “By aggregating votes across ballots and failing to distinguish between gender categories in a meaningful way, the DNC’s process violated its own Charter and Bylaws, undermining both fairness and gender diversity,” argued Free, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation. [emphasis added]

The DNC insisted that its election was perfectly fair:

"While we are confident that the DNC Officer election was conducted fairly, transparently, and in alignment with the rules that were approved by the DNC Membership in advance of the election, the Party provides an opportunity for any candidate or member to raise concerns for further discussion," a DNC spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Previously, Hogg dutifully parroted the party line on gender issues. There’s no record of him EVER speaking out against quotas (gender or otherwise), and these sorts of statements were commonplace:

RT if you agree — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) June 6, 2018





Talking about sexuality and gender isn't what killed 17 of my classmates and teachers. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

The shooter at my high school was white nationalist.



The shooter in El Paso was a white nationalist



The shooter of the Charleston church massacre was a white nationalist



Gun violence IS a racial justice issue. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 26, 2020

But now that he’s personally inconvenienced by quotas, he’s speaking a very different tune. Last night, David Hogg was on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and was asked about the DNC controversy.

Here’s the clip. The fun begins at roughly the 7:08 mark, right after Maher asked Hogg about the Native American woman’s complaints:

HOGG: “So I don’t… not to bore people, but to get in the bureaucracy of the DNC, we have a gender-balance rule at the DNC, because of course we do.” -Crosstalk- REP. LAWLER (R-NY): By the way, the Republican Party does too: If the chair is a male, then the vice chair has to be a female. HOGG: Well, what’s interesting is that’s even more progressive than our vision, which is that the chair doesn’t count towards the gender-balance rule that we have. Frankly, I don’t even know if it makes sense for us to have the gender-balance rule anymore in this day and age because I want to focus on whoever’s just best at the job at this point. That’s my own view. [emphasis added]

Hmm. You mean we should go by merit, not quotas?

Why the policy change, David? Why now? Surely, you’re motivated by more than personal ambition, right?

It’s a real head-scratcher.

Thank you for your consideration!