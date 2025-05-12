New Theory on Why Kamala Harris Lost: Guns & Crime Made It Too Scary for Liberals to Vote!

“We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. And still they lie.” —Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

It’s not just the lies we tell ourselves. Sure, that’s part of it, but it’s far more than just that. It’s the sum total of all the myths, legends, and real-life events that matter politically — now and in the future.

Advertisement

Whenever something big happens, the Democrats and Republicans both create an unofficial narrative — their agreed-upon explanation of what the heck occurred. It’s political storytelling. The Democrats write for their audience; the Republicans do the same.

It sounds sort of silly and frivolous, but it carries a critical function: A shared narrative unifies your party. And just as importantly, it also defines your future: What’s past is prologue.

Ever since the 2024 election, the Democrats have had a terminal case of writer’s block. They still don’t have an agreed-upon explanation for how or why Kamala Harris lost!

Usually, the party would simply blame the losing candidate and move on. But the weirdness of the election, their frothing hatred for all things Trump, and their desire to protect Kamala Harris’s viability have jammed their pen.

Which explains their current chaos.

One group of Democrats is blaming Biden for not dropping out sooner. Another is pointing at Harris, calling her a lousy candidate. Others are side-eyeing podcasts and social media (i.e. Elon Musk). Many are blaming racism and misogyny. And, believe it or not, a handful are actually crediting Trump for running a smart, successful campaign, and making inroads with key demographics.

But NO liberal will say that Trump won because Americans prefers MAGA. (Let’s not get crazy here.)

So their long journey continues. And in their quixotic quest to explain away their 2024 defeat, a dazzling new theory has emerged:

Advertisement

Women and gender-nonconforming people were more likely than men to fear violence and harassment while voting in the 2024 election, and those who expressed concerns about safety were more likely not to vote at all, new research shows.

The study was conducted by States United Democracy, in partnership with Pivotal Ventures — an organization funded by Melinda French Gates. (And in a lovely act of synergy, the story was released by The 19th*, which is also funded by Pivotal Ventures, i.e. Melinda Gates.)

It’s important to point this out, because you’re gonna to be tempted to dismiss this story as WAY too goofy to ever gain traction. But keep in mind, Melinda Gates is worth over $30 billion.

With enough money behind it, even silly issues are taken seriously.

The article continued:

Researchers surveyed voters before and after the 2024 election in partnership with research data and analytics group YouGov and held a series of seven focus groups before the election — with three groups of White women, three groups of women of color and one made up of gender-nonconforming participants. They also fielded surveys of state lawmakers, election administrators and law enforcement officials in partnership with the nonprofit CivicPulse. The study is also one of the first of its kind to study the voting experiences of gender-nonconforming voters, who are subject to gender-based discrimination and harassment at the polls. Women, people of color and gender-nonconforming people were more likely to have perceived the election environment as being unsafe, reported experiencing higher rates of voting-related harassment and were more likely to take precautionary measures when going to the polls. The study also compared pre-election survey responses to voting records and found that higher expectations of experiencing violence or harassment at the polls was correlated with lower voting rates. “Concerns about violence or harassment depressed turnout, likely turning millions of voters into non-voters,” the report said. [emphasis added]

Advertisement

Millions of voters, eh? That’s a really big number!

Donald Trump’s collective margin of victory in the seven battleground states was roughly 760,000. Well, gosh — millions would be enough to overturn the whole election!

Here’s how they reached their cockamamie conclusion:

Overall, 91 percent of men, 89 percent of women and 73 percent of gender-nonconforming respondents said in the post-election survey that they felt safe voting. But respondents’ perceptions and feelings of safety varied by race among women and gender-nonconforming people. In the post-election survey, 92 percent of White respondents said they felt completely or mostly safe voting, compared with 85 percent of Black voters and 84 percent of Hispanic voters. In pre-election surveys, women and voters of color were more likely than men and White respondents to view voting as unsafe and to say they were taking precautions as a result. Among women, the most common safety precaution respondents said they were likely to take was not bringing their children to the polls (32 percent), while the most common safety precaution for gender-nonconforming people was not interacting with others at the polls (46 percent). About a quarter of women and gender-nonconforming respondents said they were likely to vote by mail. Several women voters in focus groups cited the potential of gun violence as a concern. [emphasis added]

That last paragraph wasn’t thrown in there by accident. The next one was all about gun violence, too:

Advertisement

“I don’t go to the polls, because you never know what you will encounter there,” said a White independent woman voter who participated in one of the focus groups. “It seems like everybody in Arizona has a gun. We vote by mail, because it’s safer. Everybody has an opinion; you get in line, and you hear it all. You never know, if they don’t agree with you, they’ll shoot you. People are crazy.”

It’s probably worth mentioning that Bill and Melinda Gates have spent lots of money on gun reform.

The article argued that “gender-nonconforming” voters were especially victimized:

A rise in anti-transgender political rhetoric from the right has been accompanied by a slew of laws targeting transgender people in Republican-controlled states. Some of these laws have sought to create strict definitions of gender and bar transgender individuals from changing the sex listed on their official identification to align with their gender identity. In states that require voters to show photo identification at the polls, that could open up transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals to scrutiny and potential harassment. In the pre-election survey, a third of gender-nonconforming voters said they were likely to dress differently at the polls. “I’ve been a registered voter for decades. When I attempted to vote last time, they had a hard time ‘finding’ my registration,” said a gender-nonconforming Black independent who participated in a focus group. “I could tell I was being judged. The attitude of the person looking at your information to give you the voting packet can be intimidating. My documents have been submitted, I have my ID, what’s the problem? I felt there was judgment as far as was my information correct or was it fraudulent.”

Advertisement

“I am obviously queer when you look at me, and I’ve been harassed for it,” said another focus group participant, an Asian-American Democratic voter. “Depending on how I do my hair or what I wear [on election] day, it’s a higher chance I’ll get harassed. If I was girly, I would be afraid someone could see through that and do me harm.”

To quantify how much all this violence, harassment, and intimidation hurt Kamala Harris, the survey’s mathematicians decided thusly:

People who feared violence and harassment at higher levels were less likely to vote, researchers found by comparing survey responses to verified voting records. When controlling for turnout differences based on demographic considerations, the study still found an average three percentage point decline in the likelihood of voting. “For context, differences in voter behavior based on education level, one of the strongest predictors of turnout, are only half as large as differences explained by expectations of violence or harassment,” the report said. “Put another way, generalizing our results to the nationwide electorate, roughly 6 million Americans may have decided not to vote in 2024 because of concerns about violence or harassment.” [emphasis added]

Ain’t that something? Our lack of gun control cost Kamala Harris a whopping 6 million votes! That wouldn’t just give her a resounding Electoral College victory, but the popular vote as well.

The Democrats will blame the Second Amendment for voter suppression before they blame themselves for their own defeat.

Advertisement

It’s certainly a creative argument for gun control. Good luck with that.

And so, another windmill is defeated; the Democrat’s quest for a narrative continues!

Second verse, same as the first.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!