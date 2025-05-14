Watch Hakeem Jeffries Squirm When Pressed on Biden Cover-Up

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries squirmed his way through an uncomfortable CNN interview Monday night, dodging repeated questions about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and his party’s efforts to hide it from the public.

Wolf Blitzer put Jeffries on the spot, citing a damning passage from “Original Sin,” the forthcoming book by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson. According to the book, Biden was so far gone mentally that he didn’t even recognize George Clooney — at a fundraiser Clooney was hosting for him.

Blitzer cut straight to the heart of it: “Why should voters trust Democrats when it’s clear so many in your party went to great lengths to keep Biden’s condition hidden, hidden from the public?”

Jeffries immediately punted. “I can’t tell you what happened between George Clooney and President Biden. I wasn’t at that event,” he said, pretending ignorance before swerving to standard Democratic talking points. “What I can say is that we’re not looking back. We’re going to continue to look forward, because, at this moment, we have got real problems that need to be addressed… including the Republican effort to snatch away health care, snatch away food assistance, and hurt veterans.”

Blitzer, to his credit, didn’t let him off the hook. He asked again — pointedly — about Jeffries’ own interactions with Biden during his final days in office.

“You interacted with President Biden during those days… Did you see, did you sense there was a major deterioration?”

Again, Jeffries ducked. “In the conversations that I was able to have on behalf of the House Democratic Caucus in those final days, we simply expressed our perspective as to what would be best for the party at that given moment in time,” he said, offering yet another non-answer.

Jeffries wrapped up with a final dodge, claiming, “President Biden subsequently made the decision that he was going to pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris. Of course, that was a decision that we supported strongly.”

🚨TRAINWRECK🚨



Hakeem Jeffries has NO IDEA how to get out of being questioned about his role in covering up Joe Biden’s mental & physical decline.



This is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/txwbGXaOIf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

Not once did Jeffries address Biden’s obvious decline or defend his party’s decision to keep it hidden. He avoided the substance of every question, offering generic soundbites instead of accountability. The whole exchange reeked of a man trying to distance himself from a scandal he helped manage but couldn’t explain.

It’s no wonder Jeffries was so visibly uncomfortable dodging questions about Biden’s cognitive decline. The same book revealed that then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wasn’t worried about Biden’s mental acuity; he was worried about the optics.

According to the book, Schumer even confided that if Biden’s debate performance with Trump went south, he, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Jeffries had “a plan B.” In other words, they all knew there was a problem — they just weren’t being honest with the public. They wanted to get through the election, perfectly willing to sell a lie to the voters that Joe Biden was healthy and capable of being president until after the election.

