Top Democrats Had Secret 'Plan B' for Biden All Along

CNN commentator Scott Jennings dismantled the left’s latest narrative about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. On Tuesday, the panel discussion turned white-hot when Jennings destroyed the narrative that Democrats were somehow blindsided by Biden’s disastrous debate performance and mental state. As Jennings noted, the idea that this was all some big surprise is not just dishonest — it’s insulting.

Advertisement

“The idea that we did not know about this for the years leading up to the presidential campaign… we all saw it with our own eyes,” Jennings said, exasperated. “Video after video, speech after speech, statement after statement, the Hurr report. The fact that we had people saying today, ‘Oh, I didn’t know, we had no idea,’ is outrageous.”

He’s right, of course. Here at PJ Media, we were covering Biden’s obviously diminished mental faculties during the 2020 campaign. The Democrats, however, pretended it wasn’t happening, and the media did its best to cover it up.

The segment began with CNN’s Abby Phillip reading a key excerpt from the upcoming book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson that revealed that then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “wasn't concerned about Biden's acuity, but he was worried about the optics.”

According to the excerpt, Schumer even said that if Biden’s debate with Trump didn’t go well, he, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Hakeem Jeffries had “a plan B.”

Though Schumer later denied saying it, the implication was that they knew there was a problem. But they were more worried about the election.

Jennings didn’t let that slide.

“The fact that he was only concerned about the optics and not about the fact that the president of the United States might be in cognitive decline, might be mentally impaired, to me, speaks volumes about the lack of character of Chuck Schumer,” he said.

Advertisement

But Jennings didn’t stop there. He said that the real scandal wasn’t just the president’s mental state but the elaborate effort to keep the American people in the dark: “Number one, we knew. Number two, the cover-up is outrageous. And number three, people were arguing with a straight face that this man could serve four more years—until, of course, it became untenable at the debate.”

Jennings praised Tapper and Thompson for exposing the cover-up in their reporting, calling it “the greatest scandal in modern American political history.”

“These stories need to be told,” he said. “If [Biden] were in office today, if he had somehow won and were in office today, you’d have the same people on TV saying he’s fine, behind closed doors he’s fine—and you know it.”

Recommended: Kevin O’Leary Called Kamala Harris a 'Loser' on CNN, and All Hell Broke Loose

Fellow panelist Van Lathan echoed the point, recalling his personal experience watching Biden at a fundraiser alongside Barack Obama and Jimmy Kimmel. “It was obvious that something was wrong,” Lathan said. “And when the average people made that observation, they were told over and over and over by political establishment that something was wrong with their eyes.”

Jennings jumped back in: “Cheap fakes. Cheap fakes,” he said sarcastically, referencing the media’s previous attempts to dismiss damaging footage of Biden.

Advertisement

By the end of the segment, Jennings brought it home with the real question Democrats still don’t want to answer.

“There’s more at stake here than just politics,” he said. “Was the country at risk? Who was making decisions on behalf of the country? Because obviously the president was impaired and there were people who knew it. Those same people were lying about it publicly. And now the real question is who was making decisions behind the scenes? You can’t just move past it. It happened.”

Democrats’ “we didn’t know about Biden” argument just went up in flames. Now, they want to "move on?"



Give. me. a. break. pic.twitter.com/pq0CwCSjy7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 14, 2025

And just like that, the “nobody knew” excuse went up in smoke. They had a plan B, which means they knew all along.

We've been exposing Biden's cognitive decline for years while others covered it up. Now more than ever, we need your help to continue revealing the establishment's lies. Join PJ Media VIP with the code FIGHT for 60% off and get exclusive content and ad-free browsing. Sign up today and support fearless journalism that keeps power accountable.