The Morning Briefing: 'Maryland Dad' Is Such a Scumbag Dems Will Probably Run Him in '28

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Derwyyleck felt that humanity's moment passed when it didn't fully seize the "scratch 'n' sniff" opportunity in the 1970s.

The Democrats sure know how to pick 'em, don't they?

No, this isn't about Jasmine Crockett.

When the Dems happen upon someone who they feel can make a newly-minted champion or martyr for them, they don't do much in the way of vetting. They're going to make up most of the story anyway, so they don't fret much about facts and the new hero's biography. Such was the case with Kilmar Abrego Garcia when he was sent back to El Salvador. They got their propaganda lapdogs in the mainstream media working on the narrative machine right away, spinning tales about the "wrongly deported Maryland Dad." They did everything but claim that this poor man was born in a manger and visited by three wise men.

Of course, it turned out that St. Kilmar of Maryland Dad was, like most people the Democrats gravitate towards, a complete dirtball.

The hits just keep on coming in the "Maryland Dad" story, none of them good for his white knight champions in the Democratic Party. Matt wrote yesterday about some new allegations from one of the two restraining orders that his wife filed against him:

Even more disturbing, the form states that he threatened her and "told [her] ex-mother-in-law that even if he kills me no one can do anything to him." The document also alleges verbal and physical abuse toward her and mental abuse toward her children.

He seems like a real peach. That's just one little bit. Matt's post has a lot more that's upsetting in it, and this is on top of previous news that painted an ugly picture of the real Abrego Garcia.

Last evening, my RedState colleague Bonchie posted some recently obtained body cam footage of a traffic stop involving Kilmar the Beneficent:

Fox News Bill Melugin obtained the video from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. It shows police confronting Abrego-Garcia after he was pulled over while driving a convicted human smuggler's car. In the vehicle were eight other people, none of whom appeared to have any real connection with him. He was also carrying $1400 in cash, which the officers suspected was his payment.

Hey, maybe hitchhiking is making a comeback and Maryland Dad was just doing those eight strangers a solid. In Tennessee. When he said he was working in St. Louis. Cool story, bro.

Don't expect the Democrats to disavow Abrego Garcia. After Teddy Kennedy drowned a staffer, then went back to his hotel for a shower and a cocktail, the Dems have been able to overlook anything that people on their side do. Kennedy went on to become known as "The Lion of the Senate."

I wouldn't be surprised to see them become even more enamored of Maryland Dad. He's really their kind of guy. My headline today about him being the Dem nominee in 2028 was, from our perspective, absurd. The Democrats tend to view the Constitution as an inconvenience, however, and could at this very moment be looking into ways to bend the rules.

The only way that the Democrats will move on from Kilmar Abrego Garcia is if they can swap him out for another criminal lowlife who is fresher in the news cycle. It's almost riot season in the cold weather Dem-run cities, and you know they're casting their eyes about for their next George Floyd.

Until then, Republicans should be prewriting ads for the 2026 midterms that showcase the Democrats' full-throated support of a man whose biography will almost certainly be rewritten with even more ugly facts between now and then.

