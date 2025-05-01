Virginia Giuffre’s Father Says She Didn’t Die by Suicide: 'Somebody Got to Her'

Virginia Giuffre, the most prominent victim to speak out against Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly died by suicide last month at her farm in Western Australia. She was 41. Her family called her a “fierce warrior” in the fight against sex trafficking and said her death followed a lifetime of abuse. First responders found her unresponsive at home, and while local authorities say there’s no indication of foul play, speculation exploded online almost immediately.

Advertisement

Many pointed to a 2019 post where Giuffre insisted she was not suicidal, using it to question the official narrative. Some accused authorities of covering up a targeted killing to protect the powerful people she had implicated, calling it a “state-sanctioned” silencing. Others warned against jumping to conclusions, noting the date of her old post was being taken out of context.

Now, in a chilling and emotional interview with Piers Morgan, Sky Roberts — the father of Giuffre, the most well-known victim of Jeffrey Epstein — flatly rejected the official explanation of his daughter’s death, insisting she did not die by suicide and strongly suggesting foul play.

“Somebody got to her,” he said.

Her father’s explosive remarks come amid mounting skepticism surrounding her sudden death.

“Virginia Giuffre’s father, Sky Roberts, who’s giving his first interview on camera about this,” Morgan began. “It’s an awful tragedy, and it ends a life of tragedy in many ways for your daughter. First of all, tell me about your reaction when you heard that she’d taken her life.”

“Well, first of all, I couldn’t even believe it," Roberts said. "I mean, I started crying right away. I’m still crying. I can’t believe that this is happening. It’s just—it’s impossible. And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”

Roberts acknowledged that he hadn’t spoken to his daughter in years, but he believes there was a reason for the distance.

Advertisement

“Not a lot. I haven’t spoken to her in years,” Roberts admitted. “But I think that she basically tried to protect me because she knew a lot of things about a lot of powerful people. And to me, she was just protecting me so that I wouldn’t get involved in any of it.”

Despite the gap in communication, Roberts recalled a time when they were very close.

“Like I said, when she was here, we were together all the time and doing a lot of things together,” he said.

Recommended: Stephen Miller Brutally Goes Scorched Earth on the Press



Roberts confirmed that his daughter told him about Prince Andrew long before the story exploded into public view.

“She was there in London with Prince Andrew and Ms. Maxwell,” he said, adding that Virginia herself had shown the original photograph, the infamous image of her with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. “She sent the original picture, so I know it wasn’t faked.”

Roberts dismissed claims that the photo might have been doctored, recalling that his mother had an 8x10 copy of it long before the media frenzy.

“Many years ago when it happened,” he said. Virginia showed it to the family — well before the world knew what was going on. “Yes,” he emphasized, “before it became public knowledge.”

He also revealed his shock at learning the full extent of Epstein’s abuse.

“I didn’t even know she was doing all these things for Jeffrey Epstein,” he said, his voice heavy with regret. “I was really angry with Jeffrey Epstein because she told me later on that he had threatened that if she said anything, he had the power to do anything he wanted — to her, to her family.”

Advertisement

Despite their close bond early on, Virginia never told her father about the abuse while it was happening.

“No, never,” he said, still shaken by the revelations and visibly emotional over the loss of his daughter.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Reflecting on her years of legal battles and public accusations, Roberts praised Virginia’s courage in taking on some of the world’s most well-connected predators.

“She was on her own to go against Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew. She was on her own this whole time,” he said. “I’m not saying she did it as a way to earn money or anything, but she was just trying to make these people pay for what they did.”

The mainstream media won't dig deeper into Virginia Giuffre's tragic death or question the official narrative. At PJ Media, we're committed to investigating what others won't. Support our fearless journalism by becoming a VIP member today. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off.