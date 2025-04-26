Woman Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of Sexual Abuse Dead Following Suicide

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent and visible accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, who trafficked her to his friends, including Prince Andrew, for sex, was found dead in her Australian home of an apparent suicide. She was 41.

Advertisement

Giuffre's family issued a statement that said, in part, “It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia."

“She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” the family added in the statement.

Giuffre was involved in a traffic accident four days earlier, but was not seriously injured. Her family says it had nothing to do with her suicide.

Giuffre was one of an estimated 250 young girls who were lured into Epstein's orbit when, as a 16-year-old, she met Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's assistant, who convinced the girl to meet Epstein and later, travel with him to several locales, including his Manhattan apartment and his private island, where she as "passed around like a bowl of fruit" among Epstein's powerful friends.

In 2019, Giuffre came forward and accused Epstein of trafficking her, forcing her to have sex with his friends, including Prince Andrew, who knew she was underage.

She sued Epstein in a case settled in 2009 for half a million dollars. The settlement came to light in 2022, when the documents were unsealed in the trial of Maxwell, who was convicted on five counts, including sex trafficking a minor. She's serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison.

Advertisement

The public's fascination with this case stems from Epstein's client list and who might have taken a trip on his "Lolita Express" as the financier named his private jet. Former President Bill Clinton has admitted flying on the jet, but denies any knowledge of what transpired on Epstein's island, or with any of the girls who were trafficked.

Court documents released in 2024 revealed 150 names of prominent individuals, but no evidence they had ever participated in Epstein's sexcapades. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi released Epstein's personal address book and other documents that added little to our knowledge of who may have been cavorting with underage girls.

Virginia Giuffre was a victim of a rich man who treated little girls as sexual objects to be used and exploited. The burden she carried eventually proved to be too much for her.

CNN:

Giuffre, a mother of three, was one of the most vocal accusers of the wealthy and well-connected sex offender Epstein. In 2019, she publicly alleged Epstein trafficked her and forced her to have sex with his friends, including Prince Andrew, when she was 17 years old. She also claimed the prince was aware she was underage in the US at the time. Prince Andrew repeatedly denied the claims. In July 2019, Epstein was indicted on one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors, to which he pleaded not guilty. One month later, he died by suicide in prison. He was accused of running a child trafficking ring to provide him with girls as young as 14 for sex and nude massages at his homes in New York City and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

Advertisement

This being the 21st century, speculation is burning up social media about Giuffre's "suicide."

The same woman who warned the world she was not suicidal just "died by suicide" — after exposing one of the most powerful trafficking networks on earth.



The coincidences aren’t coincidences. She was silenced permanently.



Never forget Virginia Giuffre. pic.twitter.com/VcMlXMZc5l — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) April 26, 2025

"Stupid is as stupid does," said the brilliant philosopher Forrest Gump.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.