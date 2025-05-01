Stephen Miller Brutally Goes Scorched Earth on the Press

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller didn’t just push back on media bias — he eviscerated it. In a scathing exchange, Miller directly confronted the press corps over its disgraceful silence on the brutal crimes that illegal aliens commit while simultaneously accusing reporters of running cover for violent foreign gangs and gang members like Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“It is a sad reflection on the state of our media and many of the outlets represented in this room,” Miller began, “that you obsessively try to shill for this MS-13 terrorist while no coverage occurred in your papers about any of the Americans that were raped and tortured and murdered by the illegals that Biden was importing into our country.”

Miller zeroed in on the Biden administration’s decision to release two members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua after they were apprehended at the southern border. According to Miller, rather than deporting them immediately, the administration placed the men under supervised release with ankle monitors, treating them to a full slate of legal protections despite their known ties to organized crime.

“What was the result of that decision? What was the result of that choice that was made?” Miller asked. “Those two men kidnapped a young girl named Jocelyn Nungaray from her family. They beat her, they sexually assaulted her, they tortured her, they stripped her, they murdered her, and they dumped her body. That is what the Biden administration’s policy was.”

Then came the most blistering indictment of all: “Most of your papers never covered her story when it happened. To the extent that you covered it at all, it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly over and over again. He had to shame you into covering it.”

Miller accused members of the press of playing the part of apologists for violent cartels while enjoying the safety of affluent neighborhoods far removed from the communities devastated by these criminal enterprises.

“Each and every one of you that sides over and over again with these MS-13 terrorists—to the extent that you had the financial means to do so—you all choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gang bangers as you possibly can,” he charged. “If I offered any one of you a rent-free home with no taxes to pay in any of these gang neighborhoods, and I said, ‘Your neighbors are MS-13 terrorists or Mexican mafia or Sinaloa cartel or Tren de Aragua,’ I couldn't pay you to live there.”

Driving the point home, Miller thundered, “But yet you, with your coverage, are trying to force innocent Americans to have these people as their neighbors, and that one day their daughter may be abducted from their home and raped and murdered.”

In closing, he made the White House position crystal clear: “So you’re not gonna get an ounce of sympathy from this administration or President Trump for the terrorists who’ve invaded our homes and our country.”

.@StephenM just destroyed legacy media to their faces.



I could watch this on a loop💥💥pic.twitter.com/pTEOV2rbUQ — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 1, 2025

It was a moment of raw truth that deserves to be seen.

