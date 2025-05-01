Dennis Prager Suffers a 'Setback' in His Recovery

As most of our readers know, beloved Salem Radio Network host Dennis Prager suffered a devastating fall from a ladder in November and is paralyzed below the neck.

I reported in early March:

[His son] David said his father suffered an "incomplete" spinal cord injury when he fell from a ladder on Nov. 12, which means he could potentially regain neural functioning. "He's recuperating very well. The last month has been a really, really great moving in the right direction," he said. "Unfortunately, he's still paralyzed below the neck, but he's speaking beautifully. He's eating now, drinking now. That was stuff that wasn't happening only about a month ago. So it's really great to see him get to the point where he is now, knowing that, of course, there's room for a lot of improvement."

David said at the time that his father was "clamoring" to get back on the air. "He gives assurances, without giving a specific date, that he'll be back on at some point in the spring, and based on all that I've seen and all that anybody who's visited him has seen, he's really the same old Dennis."

Unfortunately, his return to radio has been delayed. Salem Media Group said in a press release today that Prager "will be delayed in his return to the airwaves, due to a setback in his recovery from a spinal cord injury."

In the meantime, SRN will continue the Jack Posobiec show in the 2pm ET hour, 11am PT. Jack has done a fabulous job there for months. SRN transitioned Charlie Kirk into the Dennis Prager hours of Noon to 2pm ET on March 31st, one month ago. While it is nearly impossible to replace an icon like Dennis, our affiliates have made that transition work. Listeners love the Charlie Kirk show, while at the same time are missing Dennis.

"We will continue to keep watching the recovery for Dennis and pray for his improvement," Salem added.

On March 10, Prager and his son put out an audio message, and listeners were hopeful that his return was imminent.

"I am really feeling much better," the elder Prager explained. "As you can hear, my voice is practically normal, which is very exciting, because I intend to go back on the radio. I will release the date, I think, within a week, and my beloved son, one of my beloved sons, but my beloved son is here with me."

"I can't tell you how much he has done for me," he added.

"You should try and tell them," his son quipped. He told his father, "Everybody is looking forward to being with you." He shared that his father appreciates all the messages being sent his way.

"Oh, you have no idea I actually love them," Dennis said. "I want to keep them for the rest of my life. And beyond that."

Dennis speaks! He shares an encouraging message to his fans and supporters. "I intend to go back on radio," Dennis Prager.#dennisprager #dennispragershow #prageru pic.twitter.com/lyWc0gkzzJ — Dennis Prager (@DennisPrager) March 10, 2025

When asked what people can do to help Dennis, David said in March, "Continue writing to him" to let him know how he's impacted their lives." You can email him through the Dennis Prager Show website here.

I'm sure that he would also covet our prayers.

"No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it" (1 Corinthians 10:13 ESV).