We Have an Update on Dennis Prager

Dennis Prager's son, David, and producer Sean McConnell gave an update today on the Salem Media host's recovery from a fall in November that left him paralyzed.

According to McConnell, Prager is taking "slow, incremental, positive steps."

David said his father suffered an "incomplete" spinal cord injury when he fell from a ladder on Nov. 12, which means he could potentially regain neutral functioning. "He's recuperating very well. The last month has been a really, really great moving in the right direction," he said. "Unfortunately, he's still paralyzed below the neck, but he's speaking beautifully. He's eating now, drinking now. That was stuff that wasn't happening only about a month ago. So it's really great to see him get to the point where he is now, knowing that, of course, there's room for a lot of improvement."

He said his father is "clamoring" to get back on the air. "He gives assurances, without giving a specific date, that he'll be back on at some point in the spring, and based on all that I've seen and all that anybody who's visited him has seen, he's really the same old Dennis."

Prager is "following everything that's happening in the news," even more than he did prior to the accident because now he has a lot of time on his hands.

David said many people ask how his father feels about Trump's performance thus far: "He's thrilled, obviously."

McConnell related a recent visit to see Prager. "He was doing much better than I anticipated," he said. "He's eating on his own, breathing on his own, talking the whole time."

"I can't relay enough the optimism that Dennis has, and he is clamoring to get back just as much as you want him back, not only for his sake, but because you want his opinion on the news of the day and what's been going on in the world since Trump was elected," McConnell added.

Asked about the mental toll of his father's recovery, David said, "His spirits are pretty much every day high. Doesn't mean he's feeling 100% every day. I don't want to sugarcoat anything, but he's definitely feeling great by virtue of the fact that he knows there's a pathway back to a large section of where his life is after that."

Prager told McConnell, "I had three options: life, death, and depression, and I'm not going to die, and I hate depression."

David noted that his father has always said that among people who have their lives turned upside down, "the pessimistic eventually become the pessimistic. The optimistic eventually become the optimistic again." Prager, he said, is in the latter category. "He's sort of reverting back to who he was after this initial, you know, few month period for sure," he said.

David said the outpouring of love from his fans has meant a lot to his father. "I can't tell you how much he loves the letters that he gets from fans and from different people."

He quipped that he's become an expert in New Testament literature "because of how many times the New Testament is quoted" in the letters.

When people ask what they can do to help Dennis, David tells them, "Continue writing to him" to let him know how he's impacted their lives.

You can email him through the Dennis Prager Show website here.

We here at PJ Media wish Dennis all the best, and we hope and pray for his recovery!

