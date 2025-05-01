Islamic Attacks on Nigerian Christians Escalate

Nigerian Christians are facing one of the most violent years in two decades of genocide by Islamic jihadis, according to a Christian advocacy group.

Between January and the close of April, International Christian Concern (ICC) says that it had documented “a dramatic rise in attacks against Christian communities in Nigeria.” In the span of a little over three months, ICC soberly reported, over 300 Christians were killed. Dozens more were abducted while thousands were displaced as Islamic jihadi violence continues to escalate in Nigeria. Unfortunately, Nigerian authorities still largely fail to address the raging violence or help its victims.

Advertisement

Today, on this feast of St. Joseph the Worker, commemorating Jesus’s foster father who had to flee with Mary and Jesus to Egypt to escape a murderous tyrant’s wrath, let us pray for the Christians in Nigeria and other countries who constantly face the bloodthirsty hatred of their own Herods.

The Nigerian states of Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Ebonyi, and Nasarawa states continue to be the scene of religiously-motivated terrorism, per ICC:

One of the most devastating attacks occurred on Palm Sunday, April 13, in Zike village, Plateau state, where at least 56 people, including 15 children, were killed and 103 homes were burned. Days earlier, militants launched simultaneous attacks on 15 villages in Bokkos LGA, leaving 56 dead, 28 injured, and displacing more than 5,000 people. Another 72 people were killed in an attack that occurred around April 18 in Ukum and Logo LGAs, Benue state.

ICC’s Africa Regional Director emphasized, “These are not isolated incidents. This is part of a sustained and growing pattern of religiously motivated violence, where Christian communities are deliberately targeted and devastated.” Unfortunately, Westerners are much too preoccupied with mourning jihad-loving Gazans to care about Christians being murdered in multiple African and Asian nations.

Advertisement

Related: Israel Mourns Victims of Terror on Dachau Liberation Day

ICC added more details:

Clergy abductions and killings in Edo, Kaduna, and Plateau states

More than 230 homes burned or destroyed

At least 10 churches damaged or razed — many during Sunday services or overnight attacks

At least 15 farms destroyed or seized, threatening food security and livelihoods for displaced Christian families The perpetrators are often identified as Islamic Fulani militants operating with impunity. ICC field partners report that many attacks are premeditated, targeting Christians during worship or in their homes at night. Despite two decades of ongoing persecution, 2025 marks one of the most violent years in recent memory.

Over the course of twelve years ending in fall 2021, over 60,000 Nigerian Christians were murdered, with millions of Nigerians displaced by the unending terror warfare. And ICC says the genocide is only expanding.

Read Also: Thousands of Irish March for Nationalism on Easter Rising Anniversary

Where are the marches and protests and campus demonstrations against this very real genocide? Why do Westerners only care about genocidal Muslims, not genocided Christians?

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Please support PJ Media’s work so that we can continue to bring you the truth about persecution of Christians and Jews around the world. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!