May Is Military Appreciation Month, and There’s Much to Celebrate

The Department of Defense announced that May is Military Appreciation Month, and thanks to President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, our troops have something to celebrate.

From the skyrocketing recruitment to ditching DEI to reinstating those fired over COVID-19 vaccination status, the Trump Department of Defense (DOD) has much to promote in terms of achievements going into Military Appreciation Month. And hopefully, we will continue to see more victories in the future, such as successfully separating “transgender” troops, as Hegseth’s DOD announced it would do before activist courts intervened.

Make sure to thank any active duty military and veterans you know this month! They sacrifice so we can live free. I personally would like to thank my parents, my uncles, and my brother who have served or are serving currently in the military.

IT’S OFFICIALLY MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH!



Let’s stand united in gratitude for the heroic men and women who defend this great nation every day.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XgBKAnFIsE — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) May 1, 2025

May is now normally celebrated as Military Appreciation Month, but for the last few years under Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their disastrous military leadership, there has not been very much for our troops or our citizens to celebrate, nor a lot of appreciation from leadership for troops’ heroism. From the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal to the failed dock construction in Gaza (which cost at least one soldier’s life) to the thorough wokification of military standards and policies, the Biden administration weakened our military and backstabbed our troops over and over. But that is changing under the Trump administration.

Hegseth has been busily touting his and Trump's achievements over the first 100 days of the administration, including in a list he posted on April 30:

In just 100 days, we’ve delivered real results: • Recruiting is at its highest in decades • Houthi terrorists are being eliminated • Golden Dome construction is underway • Wokeness has been removed from the ranks • We are achieving 100% operational control of the border • Service members removed over the experimental COVID Vax have been reinstated And we’re just getting started.

It is unclear if Hegseth has now corrected a somewhat unreasonable demand made of troops pressured out over the COVID-19 vaccine, but hopefully so. It is encouraging to see Hegseth dedicated to reversing so many disastrous Biden-era policies that made our military and our country weaker and woker.

As Hegseth noted, recruiting is up. Just for the U.S. Army, recruiting exceeded the January goal by 114% and the February goal by 115%, according to Fox News.

. @SecArmy "The American soldier is innovative they are smart and hungry for change.



What President Trump has been empowering the different agencies to do. That’s exactly what is happening in the Pentagon now." pic.twitter.com/lQ1eQmRHfY — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) May 1, 2025

Thank you to all our brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, guardsmen, and guardians who serve!

