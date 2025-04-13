Here’s Why Some Unvaxxed Military Aren’t Taking Deal to Return

You probably can’t guess the reason why a number of former military forced out over the Biden administration‘s vaccine mandate have not taken the Trump administration deal to return.

Well over 8,000 patriotic troops were forced out of the military over the Biden administration’s harmful and unjust Covid-19 vaccine mandates. Whether the troops chose to leave because of the mandates or were forcibly discharged, coercion was applied. Unfortunately, that’s a reality someone in the Defense Department doesn’t or won’t understand, and a condition made for some separated troops is preventing them from eagerly accepting the new Trump administration deal.

Western Journal explained the dilemma:

Service members separated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine can now re-enlist, but the Department of Defense requires some to do the impossible first... Those who were involuntarily separated would receive back pay, while those who “voluntarily” separated would not, [undersecretary Tim] Dill said. Both, however, would be reinstated with the same rank and pay as when they left…. Former members of the Air National Guard, Air Force, and Space Force must first sign a form acknowledging that they “voluntarily separated” or allowed their service to lapse, and that their “decision to separate was made freely and without coercion.”

That is simply untrue, and R. Davis Younts, a lawyer representing some vets who had to leave the military over the mandates, explained, “I talked to several clients who were forced out,” who “have no interest in signing the document,” but otherwise would “gladly come back in. They don’t care much about back pay, but they are not going to sign a false statement just to come back in.” Younts added:

If I have clients who I believe have a legitimate claim to rectify an error in justice that occurred — like they should’ve been promoted but weren’t, or were not allowed to reenlist over the vaccine because of an injunction pending– I’d have a hard time advising them to sign it … they’re waiving a lot, saying they left voluntarily, and waiving the opportunity to be compensated for the loss of promotion and backpay… I’m optimistic that senior leadership and officials that I talked to at the Pentagon understand and are sympathetic to these concerns and want to address them, but I’m seeing a level of malicious compliance in an attempt to stop, slow roll, or make an effort to make reinstatement meaningless for most people impacted by Covid.

Based on more than one statement from the White House, indeed, it seems both the orders and the new paperwork issue somewhat contradictory statements. In the executive order, there is apparently a specific separation of two groups, one of which receives back pay. The other does not, as you can read: “service members [who…] voluntarily left the service or allowed their service to lapse according to appropriate procedures, rather than be vaccinated under the vaccine mandate, [may] return to service with no impact on their service status, rank, or pay.”

In contrast, the White House also in January bragged about upholding Trump’s promise to ensure he “will rehire every patriot who was fired from the military with…backpay” and states, “Those who are reinstated will receive their former rank and full back pay with benefits.” It is therefore unclear if Trump’s wording is being manipulated unfairly, or if he perhaps misunderstood how his executive order would be applied, thanks to a person or persons unknown in the DOD trying to put Trump and former military at a disadvantage. If that is true, we can hope the situation will shortly be rectified and all brave military forced out over the experimental Covid vaccines will soon be hired back without restrictions or distinctions.

