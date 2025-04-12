‘Generation of Victory’: Netanyahu’s Passover Message

Tonight, Jews around the world will begin the celebration of the great Biblical feast of Passover. But this year, too many families will have an empty seat at the table, as Hamas killed or took captive their loved ones.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his Passover message, expressed his belief that modern Israelis will through Divine aid conquer their genocidal jihadi enemies, just as God helped the Israelites triumph over the Egyptians at the first Passover. He praised Israelis as the “generation of victory” and defied the Islamic terrorists and their supporters who wish to wipe Israel off the map.

“On seder night, we gather with our loved ones to recount the journey from slavery to freedom,” Netanyahu stated. “But this year, many families will see empty chairs—those of our hostages still held by Hamas, our fallen heroes, and the wounded who are fighting to return to life.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



"My brothers and sisters,

Citizens of Israel.



On Seder night, we all gather with our loved ones, and we all tell the story of our people who went out from slavery to freedom.



But on this holiday for many families there will be empty chairs. pic.twitter.com/0iETxOga3A — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 11, 2025

Indeed, the state of Israel’s X account is urging Jews around the world to have an empty chair at their Seder meal, in honor of the nearly 60 hostages still in Hamas captivity.

Tomorrow, we will leave an empty chair at our Passover Seder table, to raise awareness for our 59 hostages and call for their immediate release.



We are not free, until they are home.



Join us in leaving an empty chair at your Seder table, posting it and tagging @Israel.… pic.twitter.com/Z4PJfbWmiq — Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 11, 2025

Netanyahu praised Israeli “heroes” who died fighting Hamas, and quoted fallen Israel Defense Forces soldier Elkana Wiesel, who said to his family as he parted from them, “Sing and support each other because we are the generation of redemption.” The prime minister declared, “Ours is the generation of redemption, the generation of victory. Together we will return our hostages. Together we will defeat our enemies.”

After the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, “There were those who thought we would drown. But we rose with strength and shattered the axis of evil,” Netanyahu said confidently. Like the Israelites passing safely through the Red Sea that drowned the Egyptians, the Prime Minister said that Israel has risen again after Oct. 7.

“In every generation, they rise against us—but God and the spirit of our fighters save us,” he ended. “A kosher Passover to the entire Jewish people.”

Shabbat Shalom to all those celebrating Passover, and may Jews and Christians alike stand together against the rising tide of global antisemitism, and pray that next year, all of the Israeli hostages will be able to celebrate Passover with their families.

And the Lord said to Abram… I will bless them that bless thee, and curse them that curse thee, and IN THEE shall all the kindred of the earth be blessed. —Genesis 12:1, 3

Then Moses and the children of Israel sung this canticle to the Lord: and said: Let us sing to the Lord: for he is gloriously magnified, the horse and the rider he hath thrown into the sea. —Exodus 15:1

