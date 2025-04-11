Israel’s Passover Message: Hamas Will Lose, Hostages Will Return

Before the sacred Jewish feast of Passover begins on Saturday evening, the state of Israel is dedicating its message to raising awareness about more than 50 hostages still in Hamas captivity and warning Hamas that it will be defeated as ancient enemies of Israel were.

Passover (see Exodus 12) is the feast God commanded the Israelites to keep in honor of their deliverance from Egyptian slavery; it is one of the most important feasts in the Jewish calendar. Christians might remember that Christ ate the Passover meal with his disciples just before His Passion. Israel posted on X, “Let #Passover serve as a reminder to those who seek to destroy us: No matter how hard they try, they will never break us. Shabbat Shalom.”

In another post, Israel referred to the biblical account of the first Passover, comparing Hamas to anti-Jewish tyrants of old. “As we gather for Passover tomorrow night, we remember how [God-inflicted] plagues once broke tyranny,” the message said. “Today, Hamas unleashes new plagues to advance Jihad: terror, hostage-taking, antisemitism, oppression of minorities, and more. This war ends one way: The hostages are home and Hamas is out.” May God grant it so.

Israel also shared clips of testimony from former hostages, including Eli Sharabi, who did not know his entire family was massacred by Hamas until he returned to Israel, and highlighted the plight of those Israelis still in Gaza. “This year, 59 hostages remain captive in Gaza — tortured, beaten, starved, and stripped of hope,” Israel emphasized.

The account encouraged Jews around the world to join them in calling for the release of the hostages this Passover: “Tomorrow, we will leave an empty chair at our Passover Seder table, to raise awareness for our 59 hostages and call for their immediate release. We are not free, until they are home. Join us in leaving an empty chair at your Seder table, posting it and tagging @Israel.”

Tomorrow, we will leave an empty chair at our Passover Seder table, to raise awareness for our 59 hostages and call for their immediate release. We are not free, until they are home. Join us in leaving an empty chair at your Seder table, posting it and tagging @Israel. #LetThemGoNow — Israel (@Israel) Apr 10, 2025

How horrifying that within living memory of the Holocaust, Israel is being attacked from multiple fronts and Jews around the world face a growing tide of antisemitism.

Thousands of years ago, God worked mighty signs and wonders through Moses to free His people, the Israelites, from a murderous tyrant. Once again, the people of Israel are threatened with genocide from demonic enemies. Let all of us, Jews and Christians alike, pray that God will once again bring justice for His people, and that the hostages will be home to celebrate the next Passover with their families.

