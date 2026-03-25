'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Walks Away Cleared After Tennessee Altercation

David Manney | 9:40 PM on March 25, 2026
(Jack Reacher trailer screenshot)

Alan Ritchson, known for his role in Reacher, found himself at the center of a neighborhood fight in Tennessee after a dispute tied to his motorcycle riding near his home. The situation drew attention fast, but the outcome came just as quickly. 

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Local police concluded that the Reacher star acted in self-defense during an explosive fight with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, on Sunday in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tennessee. As such, police have closed the investigation and will not pursue any charges in the matter, which stemmed from an altercation involving the two men over Ritchson’s motorcycle, which Taylor claimed was causing a noise disturbance.

“After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense,” Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin tells The Hollywood Reporter.

That should’ve ended it. However, it didn't

Ritchson stands at 6'3”, weighs around 240 pounds, and is built like a brick, ah, outhouse. That fact alone seems to shape how some people react.

Police looked at the facts, reviewing what happened, who started the fight, and how it unfolded. The conclusion came down to a basic legal standard. Self-defense applies when someone reasonably responds to a threat. That standard doesn’t change based on size, profession, or public profile. It applies the same way to everyone.

The reaction outside that ruling tells a different story. Some commentary rushed ahead of the facts and painted the fight as something it wasn’t

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“Kind of like getting CAUGHT on camera being a bully,” one user wrote. “Man. Shame on you. True masculinity defends the weak and serves those around us. Not what you do. I stand against bullies. Come on over. You are welcome to try and bully me.”

“Bro beat a guy's a-- and aura farms afterward,” another added.

“Disgusting,” a user wrote. “Don't talk about Church and Jesus ever again. You should be 100% canceled.”

The focus shifted away from what the investigation found and toward speculation, a pattern that shows up often when a recognizable name gets involved.

The details matter less than the reaction.

One reaction still makes me shake my head. Writing for Fox News, Lauryn Overhultz seemed overly bothered by this quote Ritchson shared on Instagram.


That cryptic “enemy” quote is attributed to Napoleon. I could be wrong, but maybe Ritchson is referring to the man who jumped him while expecting a different outcome?

Another element sits just under the surface. Ritchson isn’t only a public figure. He’s also someone who physically stands out, and that combination draws attention and invites judgment. In a quieter setting, the same fight might have passed without much notice.

Local police were ready to charge Taylor, but Ritchson declined to press charges.

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The reaction of people not involved highlights a broader issue: public figures typically face a second trial outside the legal system, while we watch it play out in headlines, commentary, and social media, where conclusions settle before facts appear. That dynamic doesn't follow the same standards as a courtroom; it runs on speed and assumption.

Ritchson's situation shows how fast that gap appears. Law enforcement reached a clear decision based on the evidence, yet outsider reaction moved in an entirely different direction.

There's always going to be that hamster-attention-span demographic that enjoys news like this. Wouldn't it be wonderful if everybody—reporters, news directors, and the rest of us—waited 24 hours before weighing in?

At the end of it, the legal outcome remains the only one that carries weight. Alan Ritchson acted in self-defense, confirmed by the authorities, and no charges were filed.

That should be enough, except it probably won't be.

If you want more clear, grounded analysis that cuts through noise and sticks to facts, PJ Media VIP delivers exactly that. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your subscription today.

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

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COLUMNS

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CRIME HOLLYWOOD

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