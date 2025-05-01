Did Terrorists Start Jerusalem Fires Before Israeli Independence Day?

Today is Israel Independence Day, marking the rebirth of Israel as a nation on the land that God promised to the Jews for a “perpetual possession” (Genesis 17:8), but unfortunately, huge fires are raging in multiple areas around Jerusalem. And they might have been started by Palestinian terrorists.

Advertisement

“On the eve of Israel’s 77th Independence Day, massive fires rage near Jerusalem, forcing evacuations and closing major highways,” the state of Israel posted on X April 30. “Our firefighters and security forces are working tirelessly to protect lives. We are grateful for the support of all our friends offering assistance. We pray for everyone’s safety.”

Israel also posted a reminder that 59 hostages have still to regain personal independence as they remain in Hamas captivity, highlighting the ongoing and constant tragedy of Islamic terrorism against Israel that has extended for nearly a century.

🔥𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗗𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗦 | LATEST

▸163 fire crews and one firefighting plane are fighting fires in nine different locations.

▸Many communities have been evacuated, incl. Neve Ilan, Latrun, Shoresh and more.

▸Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi was injured when his clothes… pic.twitter.com/e6ImUTLCDS — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) April 30, 2025

Related: Israel Mourns Victims of Terror on Dachau Liberation Day

The not-unreasonable rumor is that the fires could’ve been started by Palestinian terrorists, after multiple arsonists were reportedly arrested. Activist Yoseph Haddad wrote, “The State of Israel is dealing with huge, dangerous fires in the backdrop of Israel's upcoming Independence Day. Just now, a Palestinian terrorist from East Jerusalem was arrested with a lighter and combustible materials with which he set one of the fires and other suspects were arrested. Incitement from Palestinian terrorist organizations on media networks is also calling to burn Israel.”

Advertisement

JNS simply reported that three suspected arsonists were arrested but also shared a screenshot and stated that Hamas-linked Palestinian accounts are pushing for arson online.

🚨 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 Palestinian Twitter accounts linked to Hamas are circulating calls to ignite fires across Israel.

Posts urge followers to target forests, vehicles & homes near “settlements” — amid real wildfires already sweeping the country.#Israel #Arson… pic.twitter.com/k6e43vjLIj — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) April 30, 2025

An overwhelming majority of the jihad-loving Arabs who call themselves “Palestinians” support genocidal terrorism against Israel. The “Palestinians” don’t want peace or their own state, which is why they have been rejecting both since before they started calling themselves Palestinians in the 1960s.

They even teach their children in Gaza/UNRWA schools to glorify and aspire to terrorism against Jews and Christians (though especially Jews) from the youngest ages. Hence, Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of a Hamas co-founder who defected to Israel and converted to Christianity, previously said that Americans who support Gaza belong in an insane asylum. Yousef’s own experience has so convinced him that Gaza is not salvageable from the genocidal ideology to which almost all of its inhabitants adhere that he stated, “If not for the hostages, if I had the power, today not October 8th, I would wipe Gaza off the map.”

Advertisement

Giving the Muslim Arabs Jordan and Gaza on top of the 50 or so Muslim nations already in the world didn’t satisfy them, because nothing less than the obliteration of Israel will satisfy them.

The problem is, for instance, in Jerusalem, the Muslims significantly outnumber the Jews and Christians. When I was there, I noticed that practically every single souvenir shop in the large Muslim quarter was selling Palestinian gear, including magnets and souvenirs that featured an image of Israel with the Palestinian flag imposed on top of all of the country. The Palestinian Authority (PA) has areas dotted about within Israel that it controls, like Jericho and Bethlehem. “The enemy within” is the perfect description of Israel’s crisis.