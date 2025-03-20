The Morning Briefing: Spoiler Alert — Trump Is Going to Outlast Wearisome Activist Judges

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Auderbrinck opted to eschew all things butternut in his quest to achieve functional anonymity.

One of the greatest political books I've ever read was written almost thirty years ago by the late, great Robert Bork, the brilliant jurist who was kept off the of the Supreme Court in 1987 by a couple of lying scumbag United States Senators named Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden. Yeah, that's a painful reminder that the younger, semi-coherent (he was always a little off) Biden was just as bad for America as the drooling spaz who spent the last four years autopenning the country into oblivion.

The book was titled "Slouching Towards Gomorrah: Modern Liberalism and American Decline." As far as prophetic political tomes written in my adult lifetime go, it was surpassed only by Mark Steyn's "America Alone: The End of the World As We Know It."

The thing that stuck with me the most when I read "Slouching Towards Gomorrah" shortly after it was published was Bork's warning about the growing, dangerous role that liberal activist judges would play in wreaking havoc here in the United States. There were already signs of that when the book was published in the late '90s. However, what we're dealing with today makes Bork look like the second coming of Nostradamus.

We've been subjected to the tawdry spectacle of activist judges doing whatever they wish with the law in order to keep Donald Trump from returning to the presidency. Since that didn't work and he's once again President Trump, the hyperactive, extrajudicial loons are throwing tantrums in an effort to thwart his agenda.

Here are just a few recent examples. The first is from Lincoln:

Chief Judge James E. Boasberg has opted to try and thwart the deportation of dangerous sociopaths. The question, of course, is why? It has been said that every man has his price. If so, how much was Boasberg paid, if indeed, he was? Again, the issue of cui bono raises its ugly head. Is he under threat to follow the party line? What is in it for this judge to support the return of drug dealers, murderers, and human traffickers to the country?

As Lincoln says in his headline, this guy has sold his soul.

Rick writes about Judge Tanya Chutkan taking another shot a Trump after striking out in last year's lawfare frenzy. Matt has another story about the progressive whack job judge who blocked the president's transgender military ban.

Those were all just written yesterday. There's no shortage of this kind of material.

The diaper-filling judges are tedious, un-American, and doomed to fail. Yeah, they may get a few small victories here and there, but President Trump is going prevail for a couple of reasons.

The first is that he was prepared for this legal skullduggery. The leftists who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome aren't exactly subtle or nuanced. Trump knew that what he wanted to accomplish in this term was ambitious with a hint of scorched-earth, and that the leftists in the judicial system would be throwing up petty roadblocks wherever they could.

My partner in thought crime Stephen Green pointed out on more than one occasion during our "Five O'Clock Somewhere" discussions that President Trump had the plans drawn up to respond to pushback from progressive judges long before he was inaugurated. In fact, since he was anticipating overwrought reactions to everything he did, it's not far-fetched to think that he's given the green light to his administration to really push as many buttons as they can.

The other reason that Trump will get the best of this struggle is that it's the Dem judges who are swimming upstream. President Trump has the people on his side and he knows it. As my friend Matt Vespa wrote the other day, his approval ratings are the best they've ever been. Once the leftist legal gnats are swatted away, the work that the Trump 47 administration will have a chance to take hold and yield positive results. Disgruntled bureaucrats and the Coastal Media Bubble™ propagandists will still hate him, but much of America will have stopped listening to them by then.

The Trump 47 administration is well positioned for this waiting game. Still, the sooner it ends, the better for the American people.

