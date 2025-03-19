The Judge Who Blocked Trump’s Transgender Military Ban Is a Total Nutcase

A federal judge just proved why the left's weaponization of the judiciary threatens our military readiness and national security. In a ruling that reads more like one of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Instagram rants than a legal opinion, Judge Ana Reyes blocked President Trump's common-sense executive order on military service requirements.

BREAKING: Judge Ana Reyes grants a preliminary injunction blocking the Department of Defense’s new policies that limit the ability of transgender people to serve in the military. The order is accompanied by a 79-page (!) memorandum opinion. pic.twitter.com/8e6hn17I1V — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 18, 2025

The executive order in question, signed by Trump in January, simply reaffirmed that military service demands adherence to biological reality, stating that "expressing a false 'gender identity' divergent from an individual's sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."

Let's remember the context here: Trump is simply trying to reinstate the same policy that served our military well for decades before Obama decided to turn our armed forces into a social justice experiment. Biden predictably reversed Trump's original policy in 2021, prioritizing woke ideology over military effectiveness.

Sadly, the judiciary is full of activist judges who want our military to be a social justice experiment. As such, instead of focusing on legal precedent or military necessity, Reyes turned her courtroom into a left-wing circus. She actually cited the hit musical "Hamilton" to justify her ruling. I wish I were joking, but it’s true: a federal judge is now getting her legal inspiration from Broadway instead of the Constitution.

Something tells me that’s not what the Founding Fathers envisioned.

But wait, it gets worse. Reyes is currently the subject of a judicial misconduct complaint.

The Justice Department filed a complaint to the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Feb. 21 against Reyes for misconduct that occurred during the hearing about the president’s ban on transgender troops. The author of the complaint, Chad Mizelle, chief of staff to Attorney General Pam Bondi, wrote that despite the case being about simply the “ripeness and success on the merits,” Reyes took issue with a variety of the government’s positions, including whether there are only two sexes. The judge contended that the government’s position on two biological sexes was incorrect: “[T]his executive order is premised on an assertion that’s not biologically correct. There are anywhere near about 30 different intersex examples. So, someone who does not have just an XX or XY chromosome is not just male or female; they’re intersex. And there are over 30 potential different intersex examples.”

Those are actually not evidence of more than two biological sexes but of disorders of sexual development (DSD).

Reyes also accused Trump of “literally erasing transgender people” before pressing a DOJ attorney on his religious beliefs.

“What do you think Jesus would say to telling a group of people that they are so worthless, so worthless that we’re not going to allow them into homeless shelters? Do you think Jesus would be, ‘Sounds right to me’? Or do you think Jesus would say, ‘WTF? Of course, let them in?” Reyes said, according to the transcript of the hearing.

The complaint argued that the hypothetical placed the attorney “in an untenable position,” forcing him to either appear unresponsive or speculate on “how an incoherent hypothetical aligns with Judge Reyes’ personal religious beliefs.”

In response, the attorney refused to speculate on what Jesus would have said about anything. The complaint also took issue with the judge’s use of the acronym “WTF,” calling it a glaring example of her “lack of professional decorum.”

Did I mention that Reyes was appointed by Biden in 2023? This is exactly what happens when you fill the courts with activist judges who care more about advancing a progressive agenda than upholding the law. They'll cite musicals, make inappropriate religious references, and ignore basic biology—anything to push their ideology.

The left's judicial activism isn't just annoying—it's dangerous. When judges start making military policy based on Broadway shows and their personal biases, we've got a serious problem. Judge Reyes is clearly a nutcase who has no business being on the bench.

