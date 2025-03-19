Caught! Another One of FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted' in Custody

In order to make the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list, an "individual must have a lengthy record of committing serious crimes and/or be considered a particularly dangerous menace to society due to current criminal charges." You might say that Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, a senior leader of the MS-13 gang, fits the bill.

From the FBI's website:

Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales is wanted for his alleged involvement in the direction of MS-13 activity in the United States, Mexico, and El Salvador. He is alleged to be a senior leader of MS-13. Roman-Bardales has been charged with several offenses for his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members, as well as his role in drug distribution and extortion schemes in the United States and El Salvador. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Roman-Bardales in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, Central Islip, New York, on September 22, 2022, after he was charged with Conspiracy to Provide and Conceal Material Support and Resources to Terrorists; Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy; Racketeering Conspiracy; and Alien Smuggling Conspiracy.

Well, Roman-Bardales, who also goes by the name Veterano de Tribus or Veteran of Tribes, is now off the streets. According to FBI director Kash Patel, this is the third person from the "Ten Most Wanted" list captured since Donald Trump took office.

The FBI and @TheJusticeDept @AGPamBondi have captured our third fugitive on the Ten Most Wanted list since January 20, 2025.



That’s not an accident.



When you let good cops be good cops, this is what happens.



This administration is giving the new FBI and AG Bondi the resources… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 19, 2025

Patel also implied that no such arrests were made the previous year when Joe Biden was president.

anyone want to guess how many of FBI's most wanted top 10 were captured in the entire prior year??? https://t.co/ff5nx1HpO4 — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) March 19, 2025

Fox News reports that Mexican soldiers and federal agents arrested Roman-Bardales in the mountains of the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz on Monday. Patel released a statement, saying he is "being transported within the U.S. as we speak, where he will face American justice." He added, "This is a major victory both for our law enforcement partners and for a safer America."

It's believed that Roman-Bardales, who is 47 years old, and his cohorts have committed "acts of violence and murder in El Salvador, the United States, and elsewhere, established military-style training camps for its members and obtained military weapons such as rifles, handguns, grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and rocket launchers," according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Department of Justice also believes that the Salvadoran man played a major role in expanding MS-13 into Mexico.

In February, the State Department designated MS-13 as a terrorist organization. Here's why:

MS-13 is a transnational organization that originated in Los Angeles but shifted to Central America as individuals were deported there from the United States. MS-13 actively recruits, organizes, and spreads violence in several countries, primarily in Central America and North America, including El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States. MS-13 has conducted numerous violent attacks, including assassination and the use of IEDs and drones, against El Salvador government officials and facilities. Additionally, MS-13 uses public displays of violence to intimidate civilian populations to obtain and control territory and manipulate the electoral process in El Salvador.

On Saturday, the Trump administration deported 23 members of MS-13 back to El Salvador, including two other leaders. All 23 were wanted by the Salvadoran government.