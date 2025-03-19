Musk: ‘There’s Some Kind of Mental Illness’ Behind Tesla Attacks

In a Fox News interview Tuesday evening, Elon Musk expressed his shock and frustration over the rising tide of violence directed at his company, Tesla.

Host Sean Hannity opened the discussion by addressing the disturbing reports he had seen about Tesla vehicles being targeted across the country. “I woke up this morning and saw that Teslas were put ablaze in one of your dealerships in Vegas,” Hannity said. He went on to explain that similar attacks have occurred all over the nation, adding that “bullets are being fired, charging stations are put ablaze. Teslas are being put ablaze.” He also brought up the serious threats against Musk and his family, noting, “You have experienced assassination threats of assassination for you and your family. What have you done that warrants this?”

Musk, clearly taken aback by the level of hostility, responded by describing the attacks as “a shock.” He expressed disbelief at the hatred directed toward him and his company, especially considering his understanding of the political left. “Yeah, I mean, it’s really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of really hatred and violence from the left,” he said. “I always thought the left, or Democrats, were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring.”

The Tesla CEO continued to contrast the left’s supposed values with the reality of the actions being taken against his company. “And yet they’re burning down cars, they’re firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships. They’re just, you know, smashing up Teslas,” he remarked. The irony is striking: a group that claims to prioritize compassion, empathy, and tolerance is responsible for orchestrating violent acts.

Musk went on to emphasize that Tesla has never been involved in any form of harmful activity. He took a moment to clarify that his company’s work and his own actions have always been aimed at positive, productive goals. “Tesla is a peaceful company,” he said. “We’ve never done anything harmful. I’ve never done anything awful. I’ve only done productive things.” He noted that despite this, Tesla and its supporters were facing an unprovoked barrage of attacks.

“So I think we just have a deranged — there's some kind of mental illness thing going on here because this doesn't make any sense,” Musk said.

The discussion soon shifted toward the possibility that these incidents were not isolated but part of a coordinated effort, driven by “larger forces.” Musk seemed convinced that there was an organized campaign against him and his company, though he acknowledged that he couldn’t yet identify the individuals or groups behind it. “I think there are larger forces at work as well,” Musk explained. “I mean, I don’t know who’s funding it and who’s coordinating it, because this is, this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

🚨NEW: Elon Musk speaks with Sean Hannity about the Tesla Dealerships being firebombed and assassination attempts



Musk has previously pointed the finger at left-wing billionaire George Soros, Democratic mega-donor Reid Hoffman, and other influential figures, accusing them of funding the destructive “protests” aimed at his company.

