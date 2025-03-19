Now We Know Who Is Filling Dennis Prager's Radio Slot

Ever since Dennis Prager suffered injuries in a fall in November, his faithful listeners have wondered what would happen to his radio show, which airs on Salem Radio Network stations nationwide. And now we know.

Advertisement

“Salem Radio Network host Charlie Kirk has agreed to move onto the Dennis Prager affiliate stations, effective Monday, March 31,” Salem Media Group announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The press release explains the appeal of Kirk to conservative talk radio audiences:

Charlie Kirk has over 26 million social media followers and is well known for creating his youth based non-profit, “Turning Point USA.” He started the organization when he was 18, in his parents’ garage in a suburb of Chicago. Today, TPUSA has 2 million members, with presence on over 4,000 college and high school campuses. He is credited with a massive get out the vote effort that helped Donald Trump win a second term in the White House. His podcast, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” is one of the top-rated conservative podcasts in the USA. While his podcast and national radio show are enjoyed by listeners of all ages, according to TikTok, Charlie is the most trusted voice for voters under 30, and his account was the third most engaged handle behind only Donald Trump, the Trump campaign, and ahead of Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

President Trump credited Kirk with helping swing young voters to the GOP. He called Kirk “the youth whisperer of the American right" because the way he brought college students together to vote red was astonishing.

Kirk will move into Prager’s noon to 2 p.m. slot on Salem affiliates, while Jack Posobiec will continue in the 2-3 p.m. spot until June 3.

Related: Dennis Prager's Cohost Offers a Brief Update on His Condition

But here’s the most exciting news: Prager will be back! He will take over that 2-3 p.m. timeslot beginning June 3. He’ll do an hour of radio a day as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in the fall on his property.

“Dennis may have some physical limitations at the moment, but his wit, wisdom, insights, and passion are as strong and as clear as ever and we are delighted at his spirit and resolve to return to his audience,” said Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “We want Dennis to remain a part of the Salem family and want his millions of loyal fans to continue to hear his voice. Affiliates of Charlie will continue to get the Kirk show with no interruption, and affiliates of Dennis will soon get Charlie Kirk as a strong and able replacement.”

Advertisement

This is exciting news, and of course, we’ll all keep praying for Prager as he continues to heal and recover. Now we know when we’ll get to hear him live again.

“Salem will continue to syndicate Charlie’s radio show, as well as Charlie’s podcast, on the Salem Podcast Network,” the press release concluded. “His show will continue to be seen on Salem News Channel, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET weekdays, as well as 7 p.m. ET in primetime.”

Full disclosure: Salem is the parent company of Townhall Media.