Dennis Prager's Cohost Offers a Brief Update on His Condition

As you’re probably aware, author, radio host, and conservative icon Dennis Prager suffered a back injury in a fall last week. When we hear “back injury,” we tend to think that someone might be stuck in bed or on the couch with a heating pad for a few days. Sadly, that’s not the case with Prager’s injury.

On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He's resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes… — PragerU (@prageru) November 13, 2024

On Sunday afternoon, Prager’s “Dennis and Julie” cohost Julie Hartman gave a brief update on his condition as the intro to a show featuring important clips from the show. Hartman’s update was short on details but long on faith.

Don't miss this special Dennis and Julie Show as Julie gives the latest updates on Dennis's health and calls everyone to pray for his quick recovery.

Sunday at 1pm, PT. Don't Miss It! https://t.co/XjrcebfVkl — Dennis Prager (@DennisPrager) November 16, 2024

“As many of you probably know by now, on Tuesday, Dennis suffered a terrible fall and he was immediately hospitalized,” Hartman began. “He entered surgery, and now we are praying for the best possible outcome.”

Hartman was aware of Prager’s listeners’ desire for more specific information, but she didn’t offer much in the way of details.

“I know that so many of you just want information about Dennis’ condition, and I promise you that we will be more forthcoming in the coming days with that information as we learn it,” she admitted. “But we don't know very much right now.”

Hartman continued:

What I will say though, is that tragically, this is not a “he will be back next week” situation. This is a long haul and a long recovery for Dennis. And that is why I humbly ask you for your prayers. So many of you Dennis and Julie listeners, Fireside Chat listeners, Dennis Prager radio show listeners, people from all walks of life and all faiths, have written the most gracious messages to Sue, Dennis’ wife, to me, to Sean, to Allen Estrin, and to Dennis’ extended family members, with your support and your promises of prayer. And I just want you to know how much all of us deeply appreciate those messages. And although the situation is quite somber, they do seem to be working. Since Tuesday, every single day, we have seen modest improvements. Modest, but nevertheless, improvements.

On Friday, Rabbi Michael Barclay wrote a column asking for prayers for Prager. He wrote:

Prayers for healing, like all prayers, are more impactful and meaningful when they are based on feelings rather than intellect. Too many people feel that if they just say the words of the prayer, it must be meaningful. But Judaism strongly teaches and emphasizes in multiple sources that “without strong intention (savannah), a prayer is not real." And so I ask that each of us take a few moments to feel how important Dennis' work is to this nation and the world. To reflect upon how important it is for our younger generations to have honest and legitimate options to the leftist educational agenda found too often in this country. To feel how much each of us wants our children and grandchildren to be educated properly. And when we are in touch with that desire, when we really feel how important this kind of work is, to say our own personal prayers.

To Rabbi Barclay’s requests, I would add a continued request for prayers for his healing. Let’s continue to lift him up in prayer!