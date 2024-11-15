Dennis Prager Needs Our Prayers—Now

Whenever someone is seriously injured or sick, it is customary in Judaism and most religions worldwide to pray for their healing. If this is true for anyone who gets sick, how much truer is it for someone who positively affects the world?

As many people already know, Dennis Prager had a serious back injury last Tuesday that has put his entire way of life in jeopardy. As a conservative leader and educator, this nation needs people like Dennis to facilitate our nation's return to greatness. And so, it is our obligation and privilege to each pray in our own way for his complete and speedy healing.

Most people know Dennis because of his writings in places like PJ Media, his many books and lectures, his daily radio show, or because of Prager U. But like many public figures, we forget that he is also a man with a family, friendships, passions, and feelings. It's easy to forget that he is more than just a thinker and cigar smoker.

It is important in our prayers to remember that this is a human being with emotions like everyone else. He demonstrates his caring for the world with his mind and actions, but we need to pray for the healing of the man, not just the public figure.

Raised in a religious Jewish family in Brooklyn, Dennis came from a very modest background but started to achieve success by utilizing his God-given intelligence combined with hard work. After graduating from Brooklyn College, he became a fellow at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, simultaneously taking classes at the University of Leeds. Even while in college, he became an expert on Soviet Jewry and the Refusnik movement.

In 1982, Dennis became the host of Religion on the Line, a local Los Angeles radio show that beautifully expressed the truth that all people of faith have more in common with each other than they do with those who are secular. Each week, three leaders of different faiths would gather to talk about issues of the day on the show, with Dennis moderating. It allowed him to learn even more about other faiths and was truly a bridge between religious communities in Southern California. From there, he became a daily talk show host, and most of us know what he accomplished subsequently.

Perhaps this greatest contribution to our society began in 2009 when he founded PragerU, an online educational facility designed to counter the leftist agenda in most of our learning institutions. What began small has grown into a resource for homeschoolers, public and private schools, adults, and anyone wishing to learn the truth in easy and accessible ways from experts in each field. While most of society was ignoring the leftist takeover of education, perhaps because of his work at the Brandeis-Bardin Institute, Dennis knew that this was the battlefield that must be won.

PragerU has grown since its inception to the remarkable milestone of having over a billion views. While other pundits only write or speak, this organization has truly shifted the consciousness and awareness of young people around the nation.

Dennis has been castigated by many on the left, and controversy has surrounded him throughout his life. It is the price to pay for being willing to make a stand, and he has stood strongly for the values of America and Judaism throughout his life and career. Now, it is time that we stand strongly in prayer for his healing and ability to continue to do his good work at Salem Media and through his writing and speaking.

Prayers for healing, like all prayers, are more impactful and meaningful when they are based on feelings rather than intellect. Too many people feel that if they just say the words of the prayer, it must be meaningful. But Judaism strongly teaches and emphasizes in multiple sources that “without strong intention (savannah), a prayer is not real."

And so I ask that each of us take a few moments to feel how important Dennis' work is to this nation and the world. To reflect upon how important it is for our younger generations to have honest and legitimate options to the leftist educational agenda found too often in this country. To feel how much each of us wants our children and grandchildren to be educated properly. And when we are in touch with that desire, when we really feel how important this kind of work is, to say our own personal prayers.

RIbbono Shel Olam, Master of the Universe, for the sake of our ancestors and descendants we ask that you bless Dennis, the son of Hilda, with a full and speedy recovery. Allow him to continue his work and good health, and bless him with the wisdom of our ancestors to continue to help this nation be great. Amen.