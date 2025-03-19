So Another Male Feminist Turns Out to Be a Social Media Perv

Give some credit to young Democrat hustle Harry Sisson, reluctant as you may be, for turning some small amount of social media savvy into a lucrative career as a progressive influencer — not to mention all those sweet young ladies that the 23-year-old professional Democrat has reportedly tried to con into sending him their most intimate photos of themselves.

Sisson likes to play a male feminist on social media, you'll be shocked to learn.

“America failed women tonight," Sisson posted to X after Donald Trump won reelection last November. "Trump bullied, assaulted, and stripped reproductive rights away from women all across the country, and instead of standing up, we let it happen.”

That's the kind of "insight" Sisson regularly posts that has somehow amassed him 1.7 million TikTok followers and nearly 300,000 on X.

Sisson seems to have enjoyed a childhood of privilege — he spent parts of his early life in Dubai and Dublin before settling down in the U.S. at 17 — but the identity and occupation of his parents seem to be unavailable. Nevertheless, his net worth is estimated at anywhere from $800,000 to $8.5 million. Even the low end would be impressive for someone who has yet to hit the quarter-century mark and who doesn't seem to have ever produced a good or service in the private sector.

Exactly what he does aside from attending New York University and posting on social media I can't tell.

Oh, yeah — he also creeps on women while playing the male feminist.

GOP operative Sarah Fields reported on X Tuesday that Sisson "convinced 11 different women that 'he had no roster' and 'respected them for more than their bodies' while persuading them to send explicit photos of themselves through Snapchat." One of them is reportedly a survivor of domestic abuse.

"When the women discovered each other one by one, he called them all insane and attempted to coerce one of them into telling the public that the photos were 'fake.'"

There's nothing new about young men of means trying to bed various women, and there has never been a lack of women willing to bed young men of means. Human nature is what it is. But doing so while posing as a noble defender of women's rights is too hypocritical to let pass.

Here's one woman's story Fields shared:

According to Carlee, Harry “wooed” her from the very beginning. And convinced her that he respected her for more than physical appearance. She said even though she’s embarrassed to admit it, she created a private chat to chat with Harry that was meant for his eyes only, where she shared explicit photos of herself with him. “He loved it. He loved that I was not entertaining anyone else the way I was entertaining him”. Harry told her that she was “wifey material” and was “sold” on her wife applications.

Fields continued: "After six months of this behavior, he told her he didn’t want a commitment," and Carlee was kicked to the curb. "Carlee had recently been through a traumatic car accident and was dealing with depression at the time. Carlee stated that Harry pounced and took advantage of her sadness."

Not that the young women involved are blameless here. Anyone sending nudes is taking a stupid chance, but his particularly noxious blend of emotional abuse and hypocrisy nearly elevates Sisson's behavior to the gutter.

Multiple women have gone public and you can see their videos on Fields' X thread, but, as she noted, their confessionals are getting very little traction compared to Sisson's reach.

Sisson has yet to publicly respond to the accusations, maybe because the screencaps of Sisson's various messages appear to be so damning. There might be more to come from today's story, but as just one more example of a predatory "male feminist," I'm not sure I want to cover it any further than I already have.

