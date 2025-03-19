The Left Is Trying to Cover up That Biden Left Astronauts Stranded

After nearly a year of being stranded in space, astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams have finally returned home. Wilmore and Williams launched from Cape Canaveral on June 4, 2024, aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule for its maiden voyage, only to face thruster failures and helium leaks. For safety reasons, the Starliner was sent back to Earth without the crew, and they’ve been stranded on the ISS ever since. It was a great moment to see SpaceX's Dragon capsule splash down Tuesday.

Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, Nick, Suni, Butch, and Aleks! pic.twitter.com/M4RZ6UYsQ2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2025

The sad thing is that they could have come back sooner.

“SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago,” Elon Musk said last month in a post on X. “I OFFERED THIS DIRECTLY to the Biden administration and they refused. Return WAS pushed back for political reasons.”

Trump himself addressed the delayed return of the astronauts during his Tuesday night interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

“So when I came in office, I said, ‘Elon, we got to get them out. You have a rocket ship handy’—How many people have a rocket?—And Biden left them up. He abandoned them,” Trump said. “You know, we could have done this sooner, but Biden didn't want to because he was embarrassed by what happened. So they were up there. They were supposed to be there for a few days. They were there for many months, and now they're coming back.”

Of course, the left's damage control machine is working overtime. MSNBC, predictably, is pushing the laughable narrative that these astronauts were never stranded.

MSNBC guest claims that the astronauts were never really stranded.⁰⁰Turns out, MSNBC’s owner, NBC, just days ago admitted they were.⁰⁰Here’s a list of outlets who also admit they were stranded:⁰

And then there’s former astronaut Scott Kelly, the twin brother of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). He also jumped on the denial bandwagon, claiming that "they always had a ride home." Really? Is that why it took almost a year to bring them back?

Scott Kelly: I was watching your previous program "The five." They are talking about abandoned and stranded by Biden. That is not true. They have had a spacecraft up there since September that was going to bring them home. They have always had a ride home and the decision to keep… pic.twitter.com/XLMIISF4zB — Acyn (@Acyn) March 18, 2025

But here's the kicker: Wilmore himself confirmed Musk's account, stating, "I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says, is absolutely factual... I believe him." Game, set, match. Wilmore’s daughter has also suggested that politics played a role in the delay of her father’s return.

Let's not forget that even the mainstream media — yes, the same outlets that usually carry water for Biden — acknowledged that these astronauts were stranded. It takes no effort at all to use a search engine to confirm this. All used the term "stranded" in their coverage. But now, suddenly, we're supposed to believe that they weren't? This gaslighting would be comical if it weren't so serious.

The left can try to rewrite history all it wants, but Americans aren't buying it. This space debacle is just another entry in Biden's growing list of failures, where political calculations consistently trump American lives. It's a stark reminder of why we need leadership that puts America first, not political games.

Biden left these astronauts stranded because helping them would have meant giving Trump and his allies a win before the election. It's that simple, and it's that shameful. No amount of liberal spin can change these facts.

