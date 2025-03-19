Wyatt Earp and the Manliness That Made America Great

Caught between the toxic feminism of U.S. wokeness and the toxic masculinity of Islamic and Communist entities, America needs a renewal of healthy, patriotic, self-sacrificial masculinity to save this nation.

Today is the anniversary of the 1848 birth of Old West hero and legendary sheriff Wyatt Earp. It is also, in the Catholic Church, the feast of St. Joseph, the Jewish carpenter chosen by God out of all mankind to protect and lead the Holy Family and thus to raise Jesus Christ. Both of these men displayed different traits of manly excellence which we would wish to see more of in our nation today, especially among young men.

The West and the East right now are largely suffering under the two extremes of warped femininity and masculinity. In the West, hysterical women and feminized men, or even men pretending to be women, riot violently, endorse pedophilia and baby murder, sob their twisted hearts out over illegal alien rapists and murderers, label anything they don’t like “sexist” and “racist,” and demand endless taxpayer largesse for their idiotic initiatives. The transgender Tesla terrorists and the Democrat women at Trump’s speech who wouldn’t even applaud a child cancer survivor are two examples of this completely emotional and irrational ideology.

On the other hand, we have the equally irrational toxic masculinity of Islam and Communism, which have taken over so many countries in Africa and Asia, and which are responsible for the worst massacres in history (some of them ongoing). The Islamists’ anti-Christian genocides in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, and Nigeria, the unending jihad against Israel, and the Chinese Communist Party genocide of Uyghurs are all examples. Children are exploited as young jihad soldiers, women are treated as less than human, entire ethnic and religious groups are targeted for extinction, and yet mystifyingly, the feminist fools in the West express solidarity with the toxic male tyrants of the East!

But We the People in America know that both extremes are wrong. To defeat domestic terrorists and foreign tyrants, we must have strong, principled, patriotic, rational, hard-working men and women. In the U.S. we particularly need a renewal of healthy masculinity. Of course, sometimes the right leader for this moment has moral faults and flaws, like Donald Trump — and Wyatt Earp. Sheriff Earp was hardly a model of morality, but he did clean up more than one town, he was fearless, and when he set out to do a job, he got it done. Like him, Donald Trump has come to clean up the country in spite of endless lawfare, riots, Deep State corruption, and assassination attempts.

But hopefully, our goal both for ourselves and for our leaders is that we once again become a nation of men with great integrity, like the holy Joseph, who is shown in the Bible as always immediately doing what God tells him to do without question. In spite of murderous kings, great poverty, and public ridicule, Joseph always sacrificed himself and lovingly but firmly did his duty to Jesus and Mary.

Courage, selflessness, strength, perseverance, creative thinking, and love of God, country, and family are all virtues and habits worth cultivating. We would do well to take to heart the warning of Founding Father John Adams, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”