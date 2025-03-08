Dems Offer Lame Excuses for Why They Refused to Applaud Anything in Trump’s Speech

https://pjmedia.com/subscribe?tpcc=60salemm030825_2&promo_code=FIGHTWith the establishment media serving as their propaganda arm for decades, the Democrats aren’t used to be challenged, and it showed when "Jesse Watters Primetime" producer Johnny Belisario went up to Capitol Hill to ask a few of our self-anointed moral superiors why they sat on their hands and scowled not only when President Trump, during his speech to a joint session of Congress, was speaking about policy measures they opposed, but even when he introduced a survivor of brain cancer and the mother of a murder victim.

You’ll be shocked! — shocked! — to learn that none of those who were asked gave a straight answer, or dared to enunciate the truth that everyone knows but no one on the Democrat side of the aisle wants to state: the Democrat Party doesn’t stand for anything anymore except that it is opposed to Donald Trump. Anything he does, even if he cured cancer or ended war forever, will be something they’re against, no matter what it is.

And so Belisario approached Sen. Cory Booker (D-Spartacus) and pointed out mildly that "you didn't stand up for anything." Booker offered this explanation: "The president got before the American people and didn’t talk about how he could drive down grocery prices."

Considering who was responsible for driving grocery prices up in the first place (hint: his name rhymes with Mold Schmoe Hidin’), harping on inflation is not the banger of a response that Booker and other Democrats evidently think it is. Nor does it explain why Booker sat on his hands and scowled when Trump was talking about a courageous young teen who beat cancer.

Belisario moved on to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Cherokee Nation) who pointed out that she wasn’t mindlessly opposed to everything Trump said or did. "I did clap,” she insisted, “when he said that the United States has supported Ukraine." Fox News, however, adds that Belisario went on to ask Pocahontas why she didn’t applaud when Trump introduced the mother of Laken Riley, a nursing student who was murdered by an illegal migrant while out for a jog at the University of Georgia. Predictably, “when pressed on why she did not clap for Riley’s mother, she declined to respond.”

It's easy to understand why she didn’t. Warren was a fervent supporter of Old Joe Biden’s open-border policies, which the murderer of Laken Riley, José Antonio Ibarra, took advantage of when he entered the country in Sept. 2022. To applaud the grieving mother of someone who was killed because of policies she supported was too much for Warren, as it would have given her next electoral opponent ready footage to use in campaign ads skewering her for hypocrisy. And getting re-elected is what it’s all about, right?

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Get Trump) dismissed the idea that there was anything in Trump’s speech worth applauding, sniffing: "There was nothing the president had to say that was either factual or truthful." Schiff’s statement, of course, was neither factual nor truthful. There was certainly no lie in Trump’s applauding of the young cancer survivor, or in his words against revenge porn, or in numerous other aspects of his speech, and Schiff was about as credible here as he was when he claimed to have proof of Trump’s collusion with Russia. Nevertheless, when Belisario asked him about “a CBS News survey found that 76% of viewers, who were primarily Republican, approved of Trump’s speech, citing his focus on reducing government waste, imposing tariffs, and securing the border,” Schiff remained steadfastly dismissive, saying: "I don’t know what speech they were watching…it really wasn’t worth watching."

Belisario also caught up with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu), who responded: "You need to get away from me." Hey, that’s great advice for everyone.

The usual sane Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Kind of R) was the only one to admit that the Democrats’ tantrum during the speech was not the best look for a party from which Americans are turning away in droves as they realize the full extent of how it has betrayed their interests. "I don’t think that was the best look for our party last night," Fetterman said, and that was a polite way of putting it.

The Democrats persist in thinking that hatred of Trump can substitute for a coherent policy that is clearly in the interests of Americans. As long as they persist in this, they’re going to drive their party right over a cliff.

The Democrats persist in thinking that hatred of Trump can substitute for a coherent policy that is clearly in the interests of Americans. As long as they persist in this, they're going to drive their party right over a cliff.