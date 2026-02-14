Antifa Mob Murders Young Frenchman in Lyon

The Antifa terrorist movement is not a force of chaos and bloodlust in the United States only, and the newest victim of Antifa is a young French Catholic whom a mob of the terrorists killed.

The tragic and deadly attack occurred in Lyon on Thursday, Feb. 12, but the victim did not die immediately, according to The European Conservative, which covered the attack on the following day. Antifa terrorists beat Quentin, a 23-year-old French security provider for a group opposing the Islamo-leftist influence in Europe’s universities, so badly that he went into a coma in critical condition before passing away. Quentin had been trying to protect female activists from violent backlash before the incident.

Eyewitnesses testified to what they believed to be an Antifa mob following Quentin and a companion into a side street, where they inflicted severe head injuries on the young man. After Quentin lost consciousness, he was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where medical staff diagnosed him with brain hemorrhage.

The European Conservative related reports from the area of the murder, stating that tensions exploded into violence between members of an activist group called Némésis, “which regularly organises protests against what it calls the ‘Islamist left’ in French universities” and Antifa. Quentin was acting as an informal security guard to shield female activists from being assaulted and injured at the time Antifa turned on him.

What a tragedy that such a young man should be dead, and his killers will almost certainly live long lives. The European Conservative added:

The death of the 23-year-old has shocked the public in Lyon and brought the issue of political violence back into the spotlight. The circumstances of the case are being investigated, and the incident is expected to further increase political tensions in France, where ideological conflicts have increasingly spilled out onto the streets.

Quentin was right to defend those concerned about Islamization and the left’s love affair with an anti-Western religion. In 2025, French prefect Fabienne Buccio warned that 60% of arrests in the Rhône department, which includes Lyon, were foreign-born criminals. Buccio particularly cited Algerian nationals as fueling the spike, and Algeria is a Muslim-majority nation. It is heartbreaking that Quentin paid with his life simply for shielding those who were calling attention to obvious truths.

On the very day after Antifa murdered Quentin for helping oppose Islamization, a knife-wielding jihadi proved such a threat at the famous landmark Arc de Triomphe in Paris that police shot him, as my colleague Bryan Jung reported.

When I was in Paris last August, it almost seemed as if it were a predominantly Muslim city, so packed were the streets with Muslim migrants, especially the famous area around the Arc. Interestingly, that same phenomenon was certainly not noticeable in the small towns of Normandy. But the big cities of France such as Lyon and Paris — like so many other European cities — are being taken over by Muslim migrants and radical leftists who don’t understand they are creating the situation for their own destruction.

