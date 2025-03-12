Israel Shows How Palestinian Authority Rewards Terrorists

As more aid flows into Gaza and Westerners weep and wail over the alleged plight of its jihad-loving inhabitants, the state of Israel is explaining once again how the Palestinian Authority (PA) financially incentivizes and rewards terrorism.

Advertisement

The overwhelming majority of Palestinians support genocidal jihad, and no wonder, because the Islamic religion specifically glorifies the murder of non-Muslims, and Palestinians are indoctrinated from the very earliest ages into admiring terrorism. One program illustrates why Donald Trump’s plan to deport millions of so-called Palestinians and rebuild Gaza under Israeli and U.S. oversight is really the only option for peace: the PA’s “Pay-for-Slay.”

The program has long been cited by reporters and experts who understand the hideous truth about the PA, including my PJ Media colleague, Robert Spencer, whose JihadWatch exposed the millions of dollars lavished on the brutal Oct. 7 terrorists. Yet too many Westerners seem determined to pretend the PA and even Hamas are the victims instead of the bloody victimizers.

So Israel posted a video on March 11, stating, “The Palestinian Authority uses your money to reward terror. It’s called Pay-for-Slay.” Taxpayer-funded aid money from nations including the U.S. (partly via USAID) is used by the PA to incentivize the rape and murder of Israelis, including Israeli babies and children.

The video’s narrator continued, “Abdallah Barghouti, a mastermind of terror attacks, that murdered 66 people, received thousands of dollars every month for years from the Palestinian Authority. On Feb. 10, the Palestinian Authority claimed it would stop these payments. But who was that supposed to fool?” The useful idiots in the West, unfortunately. Only ten days after that announcement, PA President Mahmoud Abbas assured the Gazans, “If we have a single penny left, it will go to the prisoners and martyrs.” These are PA propaganda terms for “terrorists.”

Advertisement

Being a Palestinian terrorist pays—literally.



For years, the Palestinian Authority has funded the murder of Jews, rewarding terrorists with salaries.



Earlier this month, PA head Mahmoud Abbas declared: 'If we have a single penny left, it will go to the prisoners and… pic.twitter.com/mDeidRXg5c — Israel ישראל (@Israel) March 11, 2025

Israel emphasized, “This is the Abbas playbook — lie in English to appease the world, then tell the truth in Arabic. The Palestinian Authority has been paying terrorists for their acts for years now. End Pay-for-Slay.” This despicable program that rewards the vicious killing of babies, women, and elderly civilians just for being Jewish must end, and not a penny more of aid should go into Hamas-controlled, PA-run Gaza until it is.

Cultural imperialists in the West need to stop believing that other people have the same basic values we do. Israel Defense Forces also just shared a story about a child Hamas operative, for instance. Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of a Hamas co-founder, has confirmed that Hamas jihadis are happy to use and sacrifice their children in the fight to wipe Israel off the map. Children in Gaza are used as operatives, human shields, and soldiers.

Related: Israeli Emphasizes That Gazans Don’t Want Peace, Won’t Accept It

Advertisement

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) post stated, “Yesterday, IDF soldiers identified a 4-year-old child moving towards a post in the security zone. The boy was returned to Gaza by IDF forces and in coordination with international organizations. In a conversation with the soldiers, the child said that he was sent to the post by the Hamas terrorist organization.” It seems rather unfortunate that the IDF decided to return the child for Hamas to exploit him again.

But IDF was right to note, “Hamas does not hesitate to use any means to cynically use and exploit civilians and children to advance its terrorism.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!