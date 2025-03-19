Today in Domestic Terrorism: an Online Tool for Torching Teslas

You can't actually swipe right on who you want to blow up today, but a nifty map of Tesla owners and dealers with a Molotov cocktail cursor must be the next best thing, right? Maybe the "Molotv" app is coming soon to the Google Play store.

If you're a lefty just itching to do violence upon your fellow Americans who A) Have the gall to disagree with you politically, and B) Own a Tesla, today is your lucky day to pop open a browser tab and find a nearby victim.

"Find a victim?" Excuse me, I mean, "Demonstrate your moral superiority through the initiation of violence."

The site is called Dogequest (I won't link to it) and features "a searchable map [of] what it claims to be the names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of Tesla owners across the United States," 404 Media reported Tuesday. "The map also includes the addresses of Tesla dealerships, the rough locations of Tesla superchargers, and the personal information of employees of the Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)."

Screenshots captured by the New York Post show the site encouraging users to take advantage of the No Trace Project to scrub their browser history "before you embark on any adventure" and that if you want Dogequest to remove your personal data, "Just provide us with proof you've sold your Tesla."

Not all the data appears to be accurate, according to 404, so that could get interesting. The text is all very wink-wink-nudge-nudge, but the Molotov cursor pretty much says it all.

The Right has said for years (decades?) that most everything the Left does is astroturfed, and if there's one thing DOGE proved, it's exactly that. So my question is: who funded Dogequest?

Remember a month or two ago when Data Republican (small r) developed a searchable online database (at her own expense) so simple to use that ordinary average Americans could help locate fraud and wasted tax dollars for the whole world to see, hopefully resulting in cleaner, more efficient government?

Yeah, this is just like that, except with blowing up privately owned cars and maybe getting some people killed.

Over at CNN, some believe that's kinda understandable, ackshully, because, of course, they do. Western Lensman posted the story on X from last night when CNN's Neera Tanden tried to explain away domestic terrorism because "people are legitimately upset" with Elon Musk.

Scott Jennings remains the only watchable face on CNN, replying, "What's going on with a guy who helps our country, who runs successful companies, who doesn't have to be doing this? And now one of his companies is under systematic terroristic threats and violence all over the country. And people seem to be laughing about it or fine with it."

"It's outrageous," he continued. "I've sat at this table and had people say we should cut Elon Musk from the government totally. He rescued our astronauts today. Is that what we want? The treatment of this guy is outrageous. These people who are doing this need to be found, put in jail, and made an example of. That's my point."

"Anyone who commits violence against Tesla or Congress or anyone else should be put in jail. 1,000%," Tanden replied, "but that does not stifle dissent or opposition from Elon Musk," whatever that means.

What Jennings missed — or at least didn't say during this excerpt — is that today's threat isn't against a multibillionaire with, one presumes, some of the world's best security. The threat is against Americans who dare oppose the Left's will by hanging on to their Teslas.

Don't ever let anyone tell you that there's any kind of moral equivalence between Left and Right.

