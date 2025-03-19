Congresswoman Sets the Record Straight on Gross Trump Allegations

I hate that I even have to write this article — you'd think we lived in a more civilized society. Then again, the left has proven that it's anything but civilized, especially when it doesn't get its way. Disgusting personal attacks are obviously not off the table.

The Daily Beast published an article earlier this week entitled "'Don’t Tell Melania': Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed." The subheading reads, "The alleged comments cast new light on the president’s eyebrow-raising marriage to Melania Trump."

The Beast writer makes it sound like he got his hands on some juicy gossip, but the reality is that the article is a big bunch of nothing. It's all junk from anonymous sources that was used to write "insider books" about Donald Trump. And even if the quotes are real, none of them are all that earth-shattering. They're mostly sarcastic comments or jokes. I've heard the president say worse at his rallies.

The title of the article implies that the president once tried to sleep with a "rising MAGA star" who is not his wife. "Donald Trump once offered a MAGA newcomer his bed while she was feeling unwell, but told her to keep it a secret from Melania, according to a new bombshell book." That so-called "bombshell book" is Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt’s "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power," and the "MAGA newcomer" is Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.).

But the offer wasn't as sordid as this writer tries to make it out to be, and Luna spelled it out on X on Monday while re-posting The Daily Beast article. She said:

I don’t usually respond to nasty headlines, but with a book allegedly using my name to attack @POTUS, his marriage, and our First Lady—while implying something distasteful about me—I have to speak up. I was very pregnant, experiencing undiagnosed pre-eclampsia symptoms, when @realDonaldTrump kindly offered me the back room on his plane if I felt unwell. He did this respectfully in front of my husband, and we both thanked him. He also ensured a medical team was ready and available on board, aware of my condition. Weeks later, I was induced due to pre-eclampsia. President Trump was extremely sensitive and compassionate to both me and my husband, and I’m disgusted the author ignores that. Neither me nor my husband felt disrespected by President Trump in any way. The author never contacted me, so this book is likely a baseless hit piece. Anyone in POTUS’s circle talking to this writer should be cut off. It’s vile. Below is a letter @POTUS sent me that validates everything I said.

Luna then posted a letter from the president that backs up her story.

I was very pregnant, experiencing undiagnosed pre-eclampsia symptoms, when… https://t.co/o8yRlRWfqw pic.twitter.com/GtMHNgCeYW — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 17, 2025

So, basically, the president was being a gentleman to a sick pregnant woman who was aboard his plane. Her husband was there to witness it all. And yet, the Daily Beast wants you to think there's some kind of scandal. Whether or not the president said "Don't tell Melania" isn't even relevant. It was obviously a joke if he did. Even Axios says that he was joking.

Related: Trump Sits Down With Laura Ingraham to Discuss a Whirlwind of Topics

The entire quote is, "If you need a bed to lay down in, there's one here on the plane. If you feel sick and you need to lay there, you can lay on it. Just don't tell Melania. She doesn't like other women on my bed."

But that doesn't fit the narrative. Another baseless story the left likes to promote is that the First Lady hates her husband, and this article doubles down on that with more quotes from anonymous sources from another book that I'm not even going to mention. These people don't know anything more about the Trumps' marriage than you or I do. That's between those two people, and quite frankly, it's none of our business. That said, I've been covering the First Lady a lot for PJ Media and paying closer attention since her husband took office in January, and when I get past the biased media coverage and just watch them when they're together, I don't see what the fake news sees at all. I see a woman who admires her husband and a man who appreciates his wife.

I think the First Lady is simply a guarded person, in part because of the way the media has treated her and her family, and these people can't stand the fact that she won't give them the time of day. And obviously, they'll stop at nothing to attack Trump and anyone who supports him.

Or maybe they're just upset that the president is a strong, independent man who doesn't need his wife helping him down the stairs or conducting his cabinet meetings for him. Even better, he's not sniffing kids' hair and talking to young girls about their dating lives.

