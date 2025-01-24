The Morning Briefing: Hallelujah! Trump Continues to Empty Out the Biden/Garland Gulag

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Destmünd was seen doing uncomfortable things with the third punchbowl from the left.

We're heading into the first weekend of the Trump 47 administration with an incredible list of things for which we can be grateful. Again, President Trump does not shrink from the challenge of meeting sky-high expectations. The United States of America needed to do a 180 to begin regaining its former glory and Trump is executing the about-face so quickly I'm surprised that we aren't all a little dizzy.

Something that is really worth celebrating is that people who pray for unborn babies are no longer targets of the Department of Justice. Joe Biden was the fake Catholic president who championed abortion ghouls and used his DOJ goon squad to punish people who sang hymns outside of abortion clinics. As a lifelong practicing Catholic, I can assure you that the Church is still vehemently opposed to abortion (and chick bishops, but that's a column for another day). Joe Biden betrayed both his country and his God by throwing in with the people who are gleeful about killing babies in the womb.

In a perfect world, Merrick Garland would already be behind bars for having targeted innocent people for the last four years, He wasn't senile, after all. At the very least, he should have already fled the country to be expatriated somewhere that doesn't have an extradition treaty with the United States. We can still hope — Garland didn't get a preemptive pardon from Sir Sniffsalot — but he remains free for now.

We will have to take comfort in the fact that, thanks to President Trump, many victims of the Garland DOJ's Soviet thuggery are also free. This is from Sarah:

From January 6 participants to corrupt Biden family members, presidential pardons have been a huge topic this week, and Donald Trump just gave us 23 more to talk about. On Thursday afternoon, Trump issued pardons for pro-life activists who were prosecuted by the Joe Biden administration under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which was signed into law in 1994 by former President Bill Clinton. The law federally criminalizes obstructing access to abortion clinics. This is yet another campaign trail promise that the president has fulfilled in less than a week in office. (How refreshing is it to have someone in office who does what he says he's going to do?) "Twenty-three people were prosecuted who should not have been prosecuted. Many of them are elderly people. They should not have been prosecuted. This is a great honor to sign this," the president said as he issued the pardons from his desk in the Oval Office.

There's a very broad interpretation of obstructing access that is applied in many of these cases. Suffice it to say that the grandmas Garland sent the FBI after weren't tackling women on the street to keep them out of the clutches of Planned Parenthood. As my friend Ed Morrissey reminds us over at HotAir, the FACE Act also applies to pro-life counseling centers and clinics, which were actually under attack during the Biden years. The Garland DOJ didn't see any reason to go after the people responsible for that.

We're all aware that leftists everywhere have a warped view of who the good guys and bad guys are. The Democrats began going off of the deep end with that during the Obama years and, as with all bad things, it got much worse when the drooling idiot Biden was in office. My friend Stephen Green has a list here of who the Democrats think are the real threats to America.

The great news is that the minions of Satan who have been in charge for the last four years have been replaced by people who know who the real bad guys are. Matt gave a rundown about some of the scum that has been taken off of the streets by revitalized U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Now that a sense of normalcy based on actual right and wrong is being restored, perhaps we can begin a national conversation about the very real domestic threats who until last Monday occupied positions of great power in the Republic.

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we're having fun over here.

