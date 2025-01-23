Charlamagne Tha God Is Starting to Catch on to the Left’s Game

Charlamagne Tha God is the man to whom Old Joe Biden memorably said, during the 2020 presidential campaign, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” That should have been enough of a wake-up call for Mr. God (or is it Mr. Tha God) as to how the left views black Americans, but ol’ Charlamagne is apparently still a leftist.

Advertisement

He is, however, starting to have second thoughts. The Daily Caller reported Friday that he is now rethinking his assumption that Trump was a “fascist” in light of the Democrats’ conciliatory behavior since the election. And with good reason: if they don’t believe their campaign rhetoric, why should he?

On his “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast, Charlamagne said: “I never called Donald Trump a fascist based off anything I heard from Democrats. I said that because of things I heard come out of Donald Trump’s mouth, right?” Oh yeah? Like what? Anyway, Charlamagne continued: “But guess what? I don’t even know if I believe it anymore. But only because of how they’re acting. I’m like, well god**n, maybe it ain’t that much of a threat.” Yeah, maybe.

Charlamagne’s realization reflects the quandary in which the left has found itself ever since the election. Some want to maintain the Trump-is-Hitler stance, but others realize both that it was hollow to begin with and that it’s counterproductive while Trump is in the Oval Office and pursuing policies that are popular with massive numbers of Americans. So should they be civil toward Trump and try to work with him, as virtually every defeated party has behaved toward the victors since the beginning of the American republic? Or should they keep up the pretense that Trump is a mortal danger to “our democracy”?

Advertisement

The latter course is that war is exhausting, and a spirit of cooperation could help bind up the nation’s wounds; however, to drop the fearmongering about Trump would also expose the Democrats as having been liars all along. And that’s exactly what they are, but they don’t want to go around broadcasting that fact.

Charlamagne’s cohost, Andrew Schulz, even dared to say about the Democrats: “They lied to you.” Of course, they did. That’s what they always do. They not only lied about Trump; they lied about COVID, they lied about Biden’s fitness to hold office, they lied about Hunter’s laptop, and they’re still lying about climate change and about myriad other matters as well. The devil, said Jesus, is the father of lies (John 8:44), and Old Scratch might as well be chairman of the Democratic National Committee as well since the phrase “truthful Democrat” is as magnificent and apposite an example of an oxymoron as was ever uttered by mortal man.

Mr. God, however, quickly hastened to reassure the fascists in his audience that he was not guilty of wrongthink: “That don’t change my vote,” he insisted. “I still would’ve voted for the vice president.” Yet troublesome unwoke thoughts are still assailing Charlamagne. He was annoyed with Barack Obama for “laughing and giggling with Trump” during Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and who wouldn’t be? After all, would Obama have held a friendly chat with Adolf himself? Charlamagne said, according to the Caller, that “Obama’s behavior revealed the performative nature of politics,” and there was no doubt about that.

Advertisement

Related: The Left Never Learns: 'Constitutional Attorney' Is First to Call for Trump’s Impeachment (Again)

Deeply unhappy with Obama, Charlamagne reasoned: “After you went so hard calling somebody a threat to democracy and calling somebody a fascist and now you just chummy chummy with the man? You told us he was a threat to democracy. To me, that’s just terrible political optics… after you’ve used such crazy-a** rhetoric against him.”

Exactly. All the hysteria from Obama and others about how Trump was “a wannabe king” and “wannabe dictator” was just campaign rhetoric and nothing more. Yet the damage that has been done to the political discourse and the national unity may well be irreparable. A significant percentage of people who voted for Kamala Harris are desperately afraid that Hitler is now occupying the Oval Office, and that his reign of terror is just beginning.

Yet Fox News reported Wednesday that “by a 58-point margin, voters think Democrats should look for opportunities to work with the president-elect as opposed to resisting his agenda and causing division (78% compromise, 20% resist).” That 20%, however, thinks that to work with Trump would be like working with Jack the Ripper. But Charlamagne Tha God has caught on to the left’s lies, and that means others have as well: that 20% doesn’t have absolute power anymore.