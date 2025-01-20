The Left Never Learns: 'Constitutional Attorney' is First to Call for Trump’s Impeachment (Again)

John Bonifaz is the kind of guy who could have answered a casting call for “lunatic leftist who will attempt to resurrect the left’s failed strategies against Trump on his first day back in office.” He says he is the “Co-Founder and President of Free Speech For People,” as well as a “constitutional attorney,” all of which sounds impressive enough if you’re the type who gets impressed by that sort of thing, but which in reality simply confirms that what we have here is someone who has abjectly failed to read the room, and to realize that the fact that Trump has been impeached twice and has just become president again should tell him that his approach won’t work. Bonifaz also demonstrates that the left hasn’t thought of anything new to do. Its response to Trump 2.0 will be more of the same.

At 12:55PM Eastern Time, not long after Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States, Bonifaz made his momentous announcement: “BREAKING: We have just launched a new campaign calling for an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump for offenses he has already committed upon taking the oath. You can access the grounds for this call at http://impeachtrumpagain.org. Join us in this fight for our democracy. @FSFP” This will, of course, get absolutely nowhere, but it’s nonetheless a glimpse into the hamster-wheel of the left, endlessly repeating the same tired stuff against Trump even though it never gets them anywhere.

The Impeach Trump Again website declares:

Donald Trump has been sworn in as President of the United States for a second time. Not only is he disqualified from the presidency, but he has already violated the United States Constitution. And, just like eight years ago, more violations will certainly follow. During his campaign and in the months between his election and inauguration, Trump has threatened to engage in unlawful, unconstitutional conduct. He has once more positioned himself to abuse the office for personal profit and power in violation of clear constitutional commands and at the expense of our democratic institutions, constitutional precedent, and the safety of our country’s most vulnerable.

That business about being “disqualified from the presidency” is the old twaddle about Trump being an “insurrectionist” and thus disqualified from the presidency on the basis of the Fourteenth Amendment. Leftists tried this as the 2024 campaign was heating up and failed in several attempts to keep Trump off the ballot on that basis, but apparently John Bonifaz, constitutional attorney, thinks that he has found the magic formula that will make it work this time.

The Impeach Trump Again website also helpfully informs us that “Trump is not a monarch. He is beholden to the Constitution, as is Congress. And as the Founders understood, if we are to preserve our democracy for the people, then Congress has a duty to investigate and, if necessary, remove a corrupt executive.” Yeah, “our democracy” again. Amy Klobuchar kept invoking that in her pre-inauguration bloviation Monday morning, in an obvious attempt to dunk on Trump for the “insurrection” nonsense yet again. Trump made a neat reference to “our republic” during his inaugural address, thereby subtly reminding the nation and the world that all the left’s hyperbolic ranting about how he was a danger to “our democracy” was wrongly focused in the first place, no doubt on purpose. If we have a democracy rather than a republic, you see, the electoral college can be more easily abolished, and the president elected by simple popular vote, which the Democrats thought was a winning formula for them until the election of 2024.

Impeach Trump Again goes on to say: “Free Speech For People is calling on Congress to launch an immediate impeachment investigation to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to impeach Donald Trump for offenses that have already occurred and that will continue in the days to come. Congress must also be prepared to expand its investigation if Trump undertakes any of the other impeachable actions that he has threatened to carry out.” Congress, you say? You mean the thing that Trump’s party currently controls? Good luck with that.

John Bonifaz is likely a reasonably intelligent fellow, and yet all he has done with his intelligence is show us yet again how warped a mind on leftism can become. Maybe someday this accomplished attorney will turn to more productive and rewarding pursuits. In the meantime, he is Exhibit A in the Museum of How the Left is Out of Ideas to Deal with Trump.

