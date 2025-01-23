Enraged Haitian Gang Member Arrested by ICE: ‘F**k Trump, Biden Forever!’

Is it morning in America? Oh, yes. After four years during which Old Joe Biden and his henchmen inundated the nation with staggering numbers of illegal migrants, including numerous criminals and terrorists, the Trump administration has begun to make good on Donald Trump’s promise to send them back, to the predictable howls of rage from the criminal migrants themselves, as well as their socialist internationalist supporters. A Haitian gang member summed up the situation neatly from his perspective as he was apprehended in Boston, screaming out a slogan that aptly sums up the two great political factions in America today, and why he is suddenly facing deportation.

Fox News reported Thursday that “Fox News witnessed ICE Boston make eight arrests, including multiple MS-13, Interpol Red Notices, murder and rape suspects, and a volatile Haitian gang member with 18 convictions in recent years who told our cameras that he ‘ain’t going back to Haiti’ and ‘f*** Trump, Biden forever!’”

A brief video of this upstanding fellow on the New York Post front page shows him sticking his head out of the back of a car as he vowed that he wasn’t going to return to his country of origin. His face is contorted with rage and indignation, suggesting that he is having some trouble accepting how swiftly his reality changed: on Sunday, he was living comfortably, without a care in the world, no doubt with woke social service officials showering him with various forms of largesse. Then on Monday, suddenly, right at high noon, he became a hunted man.

No wonder his first thought on being apprehended was to curse Trump and praise Biden. Americans, however, can breathe easier that Trump is acting quickly to fulfill his promises regarding illegal migration. Patricia Hyde, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Acting Field Office Director, stated: "Today was a good day. Today we took several significant public safety threats out of our communities. Unfortunately, a lot were released by sanctuary policies. But we’re here to tell the Commonwealth and the rest of the country that we're going to find them, whether they’re released or not."

It is unconscionable that actions of this kind are controversial at all. What conceivable benefit do the American people receive from the presence among them of murder and rape suspects, gang members, and the “F**k Trump, Biden forever” guy, who had 18 convictions?

The answer, of course, is that they could be reliably expected to vote for Democrats. They also sowed chaos in American communities, which the left hoped to exploit in order to further its authoritarian agenda. The flooding of America with millions of illegal migrants was intended to weaken our national unity, dilute our national character, and even raise the crime rate, thus increasing also the public’s dependence upon the government. By the end of the Biden term, the left could see its socialist internationalist worker’s paradise looming on the horizon.

But then came Trump.

Now the new administration’s actions are getting applause from bastions of the left. Fox reported that “as ICE Boston was arresting a violent illegal alien in one neighborhood, Fox News heard a woman yell out ‘thank you’ to the agents.” There are a few patriots in Boston, but Suffolk County, Mass., where Boston is located, gave Kamala Harris nearly 75% of the vote in the 2024 presidential election. And yet even there, at least one person was thanking Trump’s ICE for clearing the criminals out. Lofty ideals are one thing, but when people with multiple convictions are menacing you in your neighborhood on a daily basis and are only there because of the policies of politicians you voted for, one’s mind can regain clarity in a hurry.

Fox stated that the ICE actions have been quite extensive: “In the first days of the Trump administration, ICE has made more than 460 arrests of illegal immigrants, including those with criminal histories that include sexual assault, domestic violence, and drugs and weapons crimes. Arrests took place across the U.S. including Illinois, Utah, California, Minnesota, New York, Florida, and Maryland. Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal, and Venezuela.”

Ah yes, some of the quietest, most peaceful places in the world: Afghanistan, Venezuela, Nicaragua. With such people streaming into America, really, what could possibly have gone wrong? They won’t be missed.