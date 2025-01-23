Marjorie Taylor Greene Annihilates Reporter for J6 Obsession

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has never been one to hold back, and when a reporter confronted her in the Capitol with a stupid question about J6ers, Greene really let her have it.

Advertisement

The fiery but mostly peaceful exchange happened when Greene was asked if January 6 defendants who received pardons would be visiting the Capitol for tours or meetings. Greene dismantled the reporter’s focus on the topic with her trademark bluntness and no-nonsense approach.

“Is this all you’re really talking about? Is the J6ers that have been pardoned?” Greene shot back, unimpressed with the line of questioning. When the reporter confirmed, Greene wasted no time pointing out the double standard. “Okay. Are you going to talk about the Biden family that got pardoned? No?” she pressed, highlighting the glaring lack of scrutiny or even mild interest in President Biden’s actions.

Recommended: Report: Kamala's Marriage on the Rocks, and You'll Never Guess Why

And she’s not wrong. Although Biden issued thousands of acts of clemency, including the death sentences of child rapists and murderers, and then gave preemptive pardons to his allies and family, the media turned a blind eye to that to make a stink about J6 political prisoners, many of whom have been held in deplorable conditions without trial.

As the exchange heated up, Greene dug in further and called out the pardons of violent criminals under Biden’s watch. “What about the rapes? Rapists and killers and murderers that Joe Biden pardoned? There are tons of them. Is that a focus at all?” she asked pointedly. The reporter, predictably, tried to steer the conversation back to January 6, to which Greene dismissed the obsession outright: “Everybody outside of here is sick and f***ing tired of it. I’m serious. And so Joe Biden pardons all these murderers and rapists and disgusting people, and then everybody up here has got their panties in a wad because J6ers got pardoned.”

Advertisement

Greene didn’t just stop there. She took aim at the media’s hypocrisy, contrasting the treatment of the January 6 defendants with the lack of accountability for leftist rioters. “Go do a story on all the Antifa/BLM people that never served time. Over 95% of them. Seriously think about that,” she challenged. “And go do a story on these cities that BLM burned to the ground and they never built back. They raised all that money on ActBlue and they never built those communities back.”

When the reporter claimed it was a “fair question” given Greene’s outspoken nature, the congresswoman didn’t hold back in her criticism of the media. “You people never gave me a fair shot to begin with. And you — All these assumptions and all these headlines and all these lies,” she said. “Why don’t you do a story on what people care about? People care about the border, the economy, energy. They’re sick and tired of the foreign wars. They’re tired of the hypocrisy up here, and they hate the media right now.”

Recommended: Snopes Knows Elon Musk Didn’t Give Nazi Salute, Won’t Debunk Hoax

“I’m so sick of you people and all this crap. I really am,” she said, wrapping up the exchange with a scathing rebuke of what she sees as the press’s misplaced focus and bias.

Advertisement

🚨 THIS IS AMAZING.



REPORTER: Are Jan 6ers going to come to the Capitol?



REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: This all you really talk about? J6ers? How about the Biden family that got pardoned? The r*pists, k*llers and m*rderers Biden pardoned? That a focus at all? I'm not doing this.… pic.twitter.com/u46tAEaIJ8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 23, 2025

That's gonna leave a mark.