Snopes Knows Elon Musk Didn’t Give Nazi Salute, Won’t Debunk Hoax

Matt Margolis | 10:39 AM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a striking display of the left and the fake news media refusing to learn their lesson, they went all-in on a baseless hoax, claiming Elon Musk gave a “Nazi salute” during a rally celebrating Trump’s second inauguration. Instead of acknowledging the truth, the left has doubled down on a disinformation campaign aimed at undermining Trump’s second term.

Anyone who has seen the footage knows it wasn’t a Nazi salute, yet the left just couldn’t resist ginning up another hoax to scandalize Trump’s presidency.

You can watch it by scrubbing to about the 45-second mark:

“Wow, that sure looked like what it was,” late-night host Stephen Colbert said earlier this week. “Now, I don’t know if Musk intended to do a Nazi salute. He says he is not a Nazi, but what I do know is people who aren’t Nazis know how to avoid doing a Nazi salute.”

I’m sure many of us were hoping that in light of Trump’s decisive victory in November, things would be different in his second term. Clearly, that just isn’t the case.

Even Snopes, which fancies itself an objective fact-checker, refused to debunk the claim that Musk gave a Nazi salute.

During his brief speech — available in full on YouTube — Musk said to the crowd gathered in honor of Trump's victory, "And I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you." He then briskly extended his right hand from his heart to the crowd in front of him. He repeated the gesture for the people behind him. Then, in a moment omitted from the users' videos, he said, placing his hand over his heart, "Thank you. My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured, thanks to you."

[…]

We emphasize that as of this writing, Musk has not explained the gesture, nor can we read his mind to learn precisely what he intended by it. It's possible it was a purposeful Nazi salute; it could also have been entirely innocent. The available evidence is too scant to draw a solid conclusion.

While Snopes wouldn’t debunk it, despite clearly recognizing the gesture was not a Nazi salute, the Anti-Defamation League did debunk it.

It’s really sick that at a time when the mainstream media has been raising alarm bells about disinformation, they continue to actively engage in it to serve their agenda. 

Exclusively for our VIPs: The Left Wants to Weaponize Disinformation, Not End It

Curiously, the mainstream media had nothing to say about these incidents:

I'm sure Snopes wouldn't argue that, since they can't read the minds of the above-pictured Democrats with their arms held up, they can't determine what their intention is, and therefore it is possible those were purposeful Nazi salutes. Heck, when any of the above incidents happened, there wasn't even a controversy about it. Why? Because no one believes those people were giving Nazi salutes, just like no one actually believes Musk was, either.

Yet, the hunger from the left to promote disinformation when it suits their needs is so strong they simply don't care.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

