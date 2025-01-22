Report: Kamala's Marriage on the Rocks, and You'll Never Guess Why

The Obamas may not be alone in having a troubled marriage. According to an exclusive report, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s marriage is in “turmoil.”

Why? It's not because she just realized he's Jewish.

Nope, it's because she blames his personal scandals for her losing the presidency.

“Kamala Harris was all smiles and affection for her 'beloved' second gentleman Doug Emhoff in the immediate aftermath of her crushing presidential election defeat,” writes The Daily Mail. “But now that President Donald Trump has been sworn into office, for sore loser Harris, it is now all about the blame game, and her target has flipped to her 'dead weight' husband.”

And as she weighs her political future – maybe a 2026 run for Governor of California or another try for the nation's top job two years later – she has to consider whether Emhoff is an asset or a liability. One source exclusively told DailyMail.com: 'There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share. 'Doug did Kamala no favors during the election – frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade.' Despite their brave united front at the inauguration and at President Jimmy Carter's January 9 funeral, those close to the couple believe all is not 'hunky dory' between them.

In October, the Daily Mail reported allegations from three witnesses claiming that Doug Emhoff once assaulted an ex-girlfriend. According to their account, Emhoff allegedly struck the woman in the face with such force that she spun around while waiting in a valet line late at night. The witnesses, all friends of the victim — referred to as “Jane” in the report — corroborated her story.

The same outlet previously reported that Emoff had had an affair with his daughter’s nanny while still married to his first wife.

The report revealed that in May 2012, Jane attended the prestigious amfAR Gala near Cannes, France, alongside Doug Emhoff, having received tickets from wealthy friends for the star-studded event. That night, however, a close friend of Jane’s recalled receiving a distressing phone call from her. Jane, sobbing in a cab, was difficult to understand but managed to say that her date hit her. The friend, unsure how to assist, was unable to reach Jane again after the call.

Jane’s friends also allege that Emhoff told her their nanny had accused him of causing her miscarriage, a claim he denied. Despite rejecting the allegations, Emhoff reportedly admitted to paying the nanny an $80,000 settlement and having her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

According to these friends, Emhoff cut the trip short to return to Los Angeles for his daughter Ella’s 13th birthday on May 29. After that, they say, he and Jane never saw each other again.

The liberal media promptly stepped in to cover for Emhoff, giving little, if any, coverage to the story. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough gave Emhoff the opportunity to respond to the allegations, which Scarborough only subtly alluded to on-air and Emhoff promptly dismissed as “tabloid stories” meant to distract the campaign.

It’s pretty stupid for Kamala to blame her husband's personal scandals for her loss because the mainstream media took virtually no interest in them. The media did, however, give extensive coverage to a court finding Donald Trump liable for sexual assault, even though his accuser E. Jean Carroll’s story was clearly fabricated and copied almost exactly from a plot on "Law and Order: SVU."

As for the Harris-Emhoff marriage, insiders say that it's not going well behind the scenes. "I see the signs that all is not hunky dory in the Harris household," the source told the paper. "It's not like she hasn't had men help further her political career before... But what does Doug do for her now?"