REPORT: Kamala's Husband Doug Emhoff Assaulted Ex-Girlfriend

Three witnesses say that Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, once assaulted his ex-girlfriend, according to a report from The Daily Mail. Emhoff, now 59, is said to have struck the woman so forcefully in the face that she spun around while waiting in a valet line late at night. The three witnesses were all friends of the victim, who was given the pseudonym of "Jane" in the report.

The report explains that in May 2012, Jane attended the prestigious amfAR Gala event near Cannes, France, with Emhoff after receiving tickets from wealthy friends for the star-studded event. However, a close friend of Jane’s recalled receiving a distressing phone call from her that night. Jane was hard to hear because she was sobbing in a cab, but she said she had been hit by her date. The friend, unsure how to help, could not reach her again after the call.

A second friend said Jane, who had been dating Emhoff for three months, also told her about the alleged violence at the time. A third friend told DailyMail.com that Jane first told her in 2014 that she had dated Emhoff, and recounted the full story of his alleged abuse in 2018, when then senator Harris was in the news after grilling Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Senate hearing over sexual assault allegations. The friends, who all asked not to be named for fear of retaliation by Emhoff, shared with DailyMail.com pictures of him and Jane together from 2012, and other documents and communications corroborating elements of the story. Jane declined to comment. The shocking claims follow revelations by DailyMail.com that Emhoff cheated on his first wife and mother of his two kids around 2008, allegedly impregnating his daughter's nanny who also worked as her grade school teacher. Emhoff admitted the affair with the nanny and teacher, Najen Naylor, after DailyMail.com published the story last month. All three of Jane's friends said she also told them about a disturbing alleged incident during her relationship with the Second Gentleman, in which Emhoff nonchalantly admitted to impregnating Naylor.

According to Jane's friends, Doug Emhoff had told his ex-girlfriend that their nanny had accused him of causing her miscarriage, though he denied responsibility. Despite rejecting the claims, Emhoff allegedly admitted to paying the nanny an $80,000 settlement after having her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The friends said Emhoff ended the trip early to return to LA for his daughter Ella's 13th birthday on May 29, and that he and Jane never saw each other again.

A copy of Jane and Emhoff's itinerary the friends shared with DailyMail.com shows a layover flight from Newark, New Jersey to Nice, France on May 22, 2012. Their return flight from Milan, Italy was originally scheduled for May 29. A May 17, 2012 email provided by the friends, written by Jane to one of her fellow amfAR attendees, gives the location of the hotel in Nice the couple stayed at and said that 'we have to leave a day earlier than you so that Doug can be back in LA for his daughters birthday.' The executive said that Jane described how Emhoff 'love bombed' her from their first date after connecting on dating site Match.com, quickly throwing himself into an intimate relationship with Jane and giving her the impression he wanted to marry her. 'She had met his parents, his kids,' the female executive said. 'Prior to this he had been making comments about marriage with [Jane].'

The shocking revelation comes mere days after Emhoff's absurd MSNBC interview with Joe Biden's former press secretary Jen Psaki, in which she told Emhoff he has "reshaped the perception of masculinity."

As the story notes, "These allegations strike to the heart of his benevolent image, promoted by the Harris presidential campaign."

Clearly, nothing the campaign presents about itself is real.