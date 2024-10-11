WATCH: Kamala's Husband Does NOT Deny Assaulting His Ex-Girlfriend

Earlier this month, we learned that three witnesses had come forward alleging that Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, assaulted his ex-girlfriend back in 2012. Emhoff, now 59, allegedly struck the woman so hard in the face that she spun around while waiting in a valet line late at night. The three witnesses are all friends of the victim, referred to as “Jane” in the report from The Daily Mail.

Doug Emhoff was given a chance to deny the story on MSNBC, but he didn't.

According to the Daily Mail's report, in May 2012, Jane attended the prestigious amfAR Gala near Cannes, France, with Emhoff after receiving tickets from affluent friends. However, a close friend of Jane recalled receiving a distressing phone call from her that night. Jane was difficult to hear, sobbing in a cab as she revealed that her date had struck her. The friend, unsure of how to help, was unable to reach Jane again after that call.

According to Jane’s friends, Emhoff had told her that their nanny had accused him of causing her miscarriage, though he denied any wrongdoing. Despite rejecting these claims, Emhoff allegedly admitted to paying the nanny an $80,000 settlement after she signed a non-disclosure agreement.

The friends reported that Emhoff ended the trip early to return to Los Angeles for his daughter Ella’s 13th birthday on May 29 and that he and Jane never saw each other again.

Emhoff appeared on MSNBC Friday morning with Joe Scarborough, who gave him a chance to address the "tabloid stories" about his personal life and questioned how he and Kamala maintain their composure.

"I'm just curious," Scarborough said. "I know I seem like a very zen, mindful person, but I think I'd be pissed off. And I'm just wondering, how do you all stay centered? How do you stay disciplined and not really go off and not really push back hard at these things?"

Emhoff responded assertively, stating, “We don’t have time to be pissed off. We don’t have time to focus on it. It’s all a distraction. It’s designed to try to get us off our game.”

"Does it get you off your game?" Scarborough asked.

Emhoff firmly stated that they remain committed to winning the election, emphasizing, “All we are doing, all we talk about is this election. We understand the stakes. We understand the responsibility.”

What you'll notice about this exchange is that Emhoff makes no point of denying the stories about him. None whatsoever. Calling it a distraction is not a denial. Pretending to be angry about the allegations is not a denial.

Of course, Emhoff doesn't have any real reason to be angry; the mainstream media has largely avoided coverage of the allegations as if they never happened. There has been a blatant lack of interest or curiosity in these stories. Heck, even Scarborough didn't mention them with any specificity, and he basically spoonfed Emhoff with a template for how to respond to the question. The allegations against him are corroborated, yet the mainstream media pretends like there is no there there.