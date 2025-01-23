Energy Experts Laud the 'Trump Effect’ as Trump Ditches Climate Alarmism

Energy experts are thrilled as Donald Trump has abandoned the horrible, unscientific, inflationary climate alarmism of the Biden administration on his first day in office.

From ditching the Paris Climate Accord to axing the Biden electric vehicle mandate to focusing on more oil drilling, Donald Trump has made it clear that he prioritizes reliable energy over climate alarmist ideology.

“This is the greatest first day in office of any president in history,” enthused Heartland Institute President James Taylor. “Donald Trump acted quickly and decisively on his first day in office. This is a welcome change from prior administrations. Nobody else would have been as bold and discerning in his first day in office, let alone an entire presidential term.”

Taylor isn’t alone in his excitement. Heartland’s Sterling Burnett stated, “Out of Paris, ending Chinese-controlled renewable energy technologies and opening up federal lands and waters to production are the best first steps he could take to make America great again.” American Lands Council’s Myron Ebell predicted “a long, hard fight” with climate cultists but also a “brighter future.” Climate Depot’s Marc Morano said, “President Trump's 2nd term could become one of our lifetimes' most consequential presidencies.”

He added, “Trump is poised to once and [for] all put a stake through the heart of the UN globalist climate change scam. The Trump Effect is already derailing the UN climate summits, canceling EV mandates, disintegrating the Wall Street climate group, and Net Zero goals. Trump's policies could have the effect of collapsing the entire climate house of cards.” Trump, in fact, bashed the “green new scam” in his speech at Davos 2025.

WEF - Trump on fire as he tells the Davos elites their time is over!



Here he is exposing the Paris Climate Agreement as a scam.



Remember in the UK no MP voted for it… it was simply passed by Royal Prerogative.



And now it's over 🔥



— Bernie (@Artemisfornow) January 23, 2025

Gregory Wrightstone, the executive director of the CO2 Coalition, highlighted the restoration of “common sense to energy policy and environmental protection.” He also emphasized the fact that carbon is not a planet-killing pollutant but the building block of all life on Earth. Thus, of Trump’s policies, “none are more welcome than those that would reverse the treatment of carbon dioxide as a pollutant and a threat to humankind. CO2 is a beneficial gas critical to all life and should be treated as such.” Indeed, increased carbon is beneficial for humans and especially for plants, including food crops.

Since Communist China dominates the mining and manufacturing involved in falsely named, toxic “green” energy, the Biden-Harris green craze benefited the Chinese Communist Party. But no more.

“President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Accords is a victory for American workers and families, rejecting policies that prioritize the Chinese Communist Party’s interests over our own,” stated American Energy Institute CEO Jason Isaac.

Isaac expanded on this point. “The Paris framework does nothing to mitigate a changing climate but drives up energy costs and burdens Americans with decarbonization mandates rooted in the climate hoax. By making American energy more affordable and accessible, President Trump is benefiting not only our nation but the world.” He hopes to see the Trump-Vance administration implement “a whole-of-government approach to eliminate the climate hoax at every level and push financial institutions, and the companies they invest in, to abandon their ESG-driven political agendas.”

Americans aren’t the only ones celebrating. Canadian Tom Harris, executive director of the International Climate Science Coalition, highlighted the hypocrisy of the Paris accord that “imposes no greenhouse gas emission limits on developing countries, now the world’s largest emitters, while expecting harsh and unachievable targets for the US and indeed all western nations.” Harris said that Trump was right to reject it.

Reformed climate alarmist, Tom Harris: "There is no climate crisis... [There is] no consistent correlation between CO2 and Earth's temperature—at times CO2 was 1300% of today, and we were stuck in very cold conditions."

"There is no foundation to the climate scare—it's all based…



— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 26, 2024

No longer will our energy and electric grid be at the mercy of climate cultists at home and tyrants abroad. Trump has restored common sense to American energy policy.