Trump Torches Globalist Cabal at Davos

Get out the popcorn. President Donald Trump delivered a virtual address to the Communist, globalist World Economic Forum (WEF), and it was a masterful condemnation of the worst ideology of WEF, as well as a view of a prosperous future without globalists in charge.

Trump touched on a wide range of topics in his speech, including climate alarmism, gas/oil, artificial intelligence, the Ukraine-Russia war, biased debanking, deregulation, tariffs, OPEC, crypto, China, online censorship, and foreign aid. But no matter what he was talking about, his message was strongly America First, anti-globalist, and anti-climate alarmism, and calculated to give Klaus Schwab and his fellow globalists a major headache and stomachache.

Defying the unscientific climate propaganda of WEF, which follows over fifty years of failed climate predictions, Trump boasted, “I terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal — I call it the Green New Scam — withdrew from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord, and ended the insane and costly electric vehicle mandate. We're going to let people buy the car they want to buy. I declared a National Energy emergency… to unlock the liquid gold under our feet and pave the way for rapid approvals of new energy infrastructure.”

He added, “The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we're going to use it. Not only will this reduce the cost of virtually all goods and services, it will make the United States a manufacturing superpower and the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto.” This is particularly entertaining since WEF and the United Nations just launched Yes Cities, an initiative that focuses on climate alarmism and phasing out private transportation, a continuation of its 2016 plan for us peasants to “own nothing.”

WEF - Trump on fire as he tells the Davos elites their time is over!



Here he is exposing the Paris Climate Agreement as a scam.



Remember in the UK no MP voted for it… it was simply passed by Royal Prerogative.



And now it’s over 🔥



pic.twitter.com/2moSRt6rWD — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) January 23, 2025

Related: Dystopia Alert: WEF, UN Launch New Plan to Transform Cities

Another Trump boast likely to make the pro-censorship WEF squirm was when Trump rejoiced, “America is also a free nation once again. On day one, I signed an executive order to stop all government censorship. No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as misinformation or disinformation, which are the favorite words of censors and those who wish to stop the free exchange of ideas, and frankly, we have saved free speech in America.” Misinformation and disinformation are of course among WEF’s favorite words for opinions and facts they don’t like.

🚨BREAKING: Trump tells the World Economic Forum (WEF) "We have saved free speech in America"



"No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as misinformation or disinformation" pic.twitter.com/qw3e9V0Fp6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 23, 2025

Trump also challenged Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, part of the WEF panel he spoke with, to “start opening your bank to conservatives because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America… what you're doing is wrong.” Last year, Bank of America debanked multiple Republicans, particularly Trump supporters.

WEF WRECKING BALL: Trump tells Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan that big banks need to stop DEBANKING conservatives pic.twitter.com/gp0sRfwXRM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 23, 2025

Furthermore, Trump touched on his promise “to eliminate 10 old regulations for every new regulation, which will soon put many thousands of dollars back in the pockets of American families to further unleash our economy.” He celebrated the Republican 2024 election landslide for the presidency, House, and Senate and vowed “to pass the largest tax cuts in American history, including massive tax cuts for workers and family and big tax cuts for domestic producers and manufacturers.”

He urged international businesses, “Come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth… But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then, very simply, you will have to pay a tariff, differing amounts, but a tariff which will direct hundreds of billions of dollars, and even trillions of dollars into our treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt. Under the Trump administration, there will be no better place on earth to create jobs, build factories, or grow a company than right here in the good old USA.”

Not only that, but Trump also directly criticized the European Union and how “very unfairly” it treats America, refusing to take or taxing U.S. products while shipping their own products here and expecting no tariffs. “So we have, you know, hundreds of billions of dollars of deficits with the EU, and nobody's happy with it, and we're going to do something about it,” Trump said. “You can't compete when you can't get through the approval process fast.”

🚨 Trump just dropped the hammer on the E.U. at the WEF.



TRUMP: They treat us very, VERY unfairly and badly. They have a large VAT tax. They don't take our farm products or cars, yet they send them here. They tariff products. And yet, they sell here.pic.twitter.com/h3LcjOjvY3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 23, 2025

While he said, “I love Europe,” he said that the EU acts “very unfairly with the VAT taxes and all of the other taxes they impose… I got a call from the head of a major airline, one of the biggest airlines in the world, and he said, ‘Sir, could you help us? Landing in Europe is brutal; they charge us fees for everything. And it's so unfair’. I said, ‘How does it compare to China?’ He said, 'It's much worse.’” The EU also goes after American companies, Trump accused.

Trump just used his speech at the WEF in Davos to say Canada can become the 51st state and they don't need our products.

His message, become a state or pay a tariff. pic.twitter.com/WTgTXu6y7X — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) January 23, 2025

Related: Exclusive: Climate Expert Slams Lying CCP VP and ‘Green Energy Junk’

Speaking of Communist China, Trump also told the panel at Communist China-adoring WEF that the U.S. trade deficit with that hostile country was “out of hand.” All in all, his speech/Q&A session at Davos 2025 torched WEF’s most cherished scams, lies, and tyrannies, sending a clear message that America is back and ready to take on the globalist complex like never before.