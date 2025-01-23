DHS Says I'm a Dangerous Extremist (and So Are YOU, Comrade)

A Department of Homeland Security memo detailing which domestic groups might turn violent popped up on X last night — and I'm on it. So are you. So is your neighbor. So is your neighbor's dog, if Sparky was once spotted with an American flag bandana around his neck.

The memo appears to be from Barack Obama's first term, referencing the "Rightwing Extremism" report written in 2009, among others.

Weird — I don't see Occupy Wall Street on there anywhere. And I'll bet you dollars to donuts that groups like Antifa and campus Hamas supporters didn't get added on Old Joe Biden's watch, either. Who did make the list?

Anti-war groups or individuals. (It doesn't say which war, so I might be included.)

Anti-tax persons or groups. (I like the Fair Tax. Does that count?)

Militia. (The Second Amendment calls the militia " necessary" but never mind.)

Alternative media. (That's me!)

Opponents of open border policies. (That's like two-thirds of the country. Way to focus, DHS.)

Single-issue voters. (Wait, wut?)

Patriots. (Tells you everything you need to know right there.)

And… military veterans? Yep. Especially the ones who are "disgruntled" by what felt like betrayal in stupid wars by their own government. Vice President JD Vance easily falls under that dangerously broad definition of "violent extremist."

I have met the violent extremist, and he is us.

How many times did you make the list?

Here's the excerpted memo:

This is who the DHS labelled as terrorists.



This is an actual memo written and released by them.



The Department of Homeland Security must be stripped down, gutted, and rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/Sg1J9gljJk — Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) January 23, 2025

Under the Biden Cabal, the FBI targeted concerned parents of schoolkids, Catholics, pro-life groups, and more. Pretty much everybody who never made a six-figure transfer into a bank account with "Biden" on it was suspect.

VodkaPundit came into being just a few months after 9/11 with two missions (aside from fun and cocktails): to squash Islamic terrorism abroad and resist government overreach at home.

Despite some costly missteps and a serious lack of focus, there hasn't been another 9/11-scale attack on U.S. soil. We're all waiting for the other shoe to drop on an Israel 10/7-style attack here, but so far, so good.

Resisting government overreach has gone less well, if you'll indulge me in understatement.

Whenever there's a crisis and a bipartisan push to DO SOMETHING, the odds are about six out of five that the SOMETHING will turn out to be too big, too expensive, and corrosive to liberty. The PATRIOT Act and particularly the establishment of the DHS were no exceptions. In fact, those two items forever cemented in my mind the caution that CRISIS + BIPARTISAN = STUPID.

The math is correct. You can check it.

But the point is this. The rot runs so deep that DHS has justification for siccing the FBI on virtually anybody, and the FBI's powers are all too deep and far-ranging. That's no way for a free people to live. It's also a good reason to mention one of my favorite historical facts. Before FDR's New Deal, except for members of our shockingly small military, the only contact the typical person ever had with the federal government was their local post office.

I don't expect us to shrink Washington back down to Fun Size but today's news is a stark reminder of how much work President Trump has to do.

