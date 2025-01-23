Do We Want a 'National Cathedral' That Prays to the God of Leftism?

Sometimes, something is so shocking that it is important to wait a few days before responding. This was my reaction to the recent “Interfaith Service of Prayer for the Nation” at the National Cathedral on January 21, an event that was more of a left-wing progressive political rally then a day concerned with faith, prayer, or God.

Advertisement

It was a travesty on every single level.

Theologically, the event was not reflective of this nation in any way, shape, or form. Over 20 percent of Americans identify as Catholics, and yet there was no Catholic leader offering prayers. Only 37% of American Jews identify as part of the Reform denomination, but the only Jewish voices were a rabbi and cantor who are both part of that theological stream of Judaism. These two women supposedly represent the Jewish faith, and yet for the vast majority of Jewish history, women were not even allowed to be rabbis or cantors, nor are they today in most congregations around the world or in observant Jewish communities in America. The Reform movement of Judaism officially includes political values that are not consonant with much of traditional Jewish theology, and are more aligned with liberalism. The liturgy and choreography of this Interfaith service was controlled unilaterally and entirely by the Episcopalian Church, specifically through Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Budde, despite the American religious reality that at roughly 3 million practitioners, Episcopalians comprise 1.2% of Americans… significantly less than American Catholics, and even less than American Jews, American Mormons, or even American Buddhists. And no one from the popular evangelical Christian movements practiced by churches like Calvary (over a quarter of Americans) brought their passion to the pulpit on that day. From a religious standpoint, this service was not at all reflective of the diverse beliefs or practices of this nation's citizens.

Advertisement

So if it wasn't really an interfaith prayer service of religions that are an integral part of this nation and its history, what was this event actually all about?

The entire day, led by and culminated with the words of Bishop Budde, was about an entirely different religion that has infiltrated America and been adopted by the Democratic Party: the religion of progressive leftism.

Across the board, the clergy who led prayers are identifiable not by their traditional theology, but by their left-wing political stances both off and on the pulpit. Budde is a progressive who uses her pulpit to push her left-wing politics on every stance from abortion to gender issues to immigration, as demonstrated by her truly offensive homily. Budde made sure that she was surrounded with clergy of that same ilk, if not of the same brazen offensiveness that Budde demonstrated in her sermon.

A theologically progressive prayer service dedicated to leftist values; led and designed by left-wing Episcopalians; with a focus on personally attacking the new president of the United States, who was elected in a landslide. Is this really what Americans seek from their religious leaders? Is this what the National Cathedral Interfaith Prayer Service is supposed to be, and might it just be better to stop honoring the religion of leftism, and let national prayer services become about prayer and God rather than progressive values?

Advertisement

God and religion have been integral in the formation and sustenance of the United States. In 1792, Pierre l’Enfant’s “Plan of the Federal City” specified a site for “a great church for national purposes”… but he specifically defined it as “non-sectarian and non-denominational.” Despite common belief, the National Cathedral was not intended to be, nor has it ever been or is it now, a national house of prayer. It actually has the same status in the District of Columbia as American University and the Catholic University of America, a building housing a religious organization. It is a beautiful building, but given how it has fallen theologically, it should no longer be used for any “national” interfaith event.

In Isaiah 56:7, we find a prophecy about the future Temple that will be built in the Messianic times of peace. “My House shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples.” This was undoubtedly l’Enfant’s intent in creating a non sectarian and non-denominational great church for national purposes. To create a sacred space that is utilized in a non-denominational way for prayers for this nation is a beautiful concept, but this is not what the Episcopalian National Cathedral is. The sermon of Bishop Budde, as well as the entire program, demonstrated that the secular God of the far left has superseded the God of the Bible in that building.

The Establishment Clause of the Constitution is clear that this nation shall neither establish a national religion, nor prohibit the practice of religion by any citizen. But the experience on January 21 actually did endorse the religion of leftism. It attacked our new president, and all people of faith who interpret their religion to be in direct contradiction to what this leftist Bishop preached.

Advertisement

The concept of interfaith prayer services for this nation is beautiful and important… but we cannot accept any more experiences like what happened at the National Cathedral on the 21st. Perhaps these types of prayer events should he held in the National Mall, where all faiths can bask in the warmth of the sun and God’s blessings, and where clergy can come to preach the word of God rather than their personal political agenda.