Here Are Some of the Monsters Arrested by ICE Since Trump's Inauguration

Trump has been president for barely three days, yet Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has already made a tremendous comeback.

Fox News Digital has revealed that during a 33-hour period, from midnight on Jan. 21 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested over 460 illegal immigrants. Among those apprehended were individuals with criminal histories, including charges of sexual assault, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, drug and weapons offenses, resisting arrest, and domestic violence.

Arrests took place nationwide in states like Illinois, Utah, California, Minnesota, New York, Florida, and Maryland.

ICE agents arrested illegal immigrants from a wide range of countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal, and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, ICE issued more than 420 detainers – requests ICE be notified when a national is released from custody. The nationals were arrested for crimes including homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and robbery. Arrests include: – A Mexican national, Jesus Perez, arrested in Salt Lake City, charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child. – A Honduran national, Franklin Osorto-Cruz, convicted of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested in New York. – A Jamaican national, Kamaro Denver Haye, arrested for "promote a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years of age and possessing sexual performance by child less than 16 years of age: possess/access to view." – A Mexican national, Jesus Baltazar Mendoza, convicted of 2nd degree assault of a child. He was arrested in St. Paul. – Colombian national Andres Orjuela Parra, who was arrested in San Francisco. He has a conviction of sexual penetration with a foreign object on an unaware victim. – Six illegal immigrants in Miami from Guatemala, with criminal histories including battery, child abuse, fraud, resisting arrest, DWI, trespassing and vandalism.

You’ll notice that most of these illegals committed sex offenses against children. Last week, 146 Democrats voted against the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act. Make no mistake about it: these monsters would still be at large if Kamala Harris had won the election. Democrats are already crying foul about the raids, which means they still object to sex criminals and child rapists being arrested and deported.

Meanwhile, Fox News' Bill Melugin was on the ground in Boston, where agents arrested multiple MS-13 gang members, Interpol Red Notices, and murder & rape suspects. The arrests come as the Trump administration is moving rapidly to fulfill its promise to launch a historic mass deportation operation, which it has said will focus primarily – but not exclusively – on public safety threats. This week the administration has made a slew of moves to make it happen, including a barrage of executive orders by President Trump and subsequent moves by his cabinet agencies.

The Department of Homeland Security also lifted restrictions on expedited removal powers, just one day after rescinding a Biden-era memo that limited where ICE could carry out enforcement operations.