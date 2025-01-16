145 Dems Vote Against Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act

The confirmation hearings have simmered down a bit since yesterday, and while Adam Schiff appears to be minding his Ps and Qs, a sizeable contingent of House Democrats remain as agenda-driven and intransigent as ever. Thursday, the House passed the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act by a vote of 274 to 145.

Any guesses who the 145 were? The Washington Examiner notes that all members of the GOP voted in favor of the bill, and 61 Democrats joined them. If the bill, which Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced, becomes law, illegal aliens who have been convicted of sex crimes and acts of violence against women and children would be deported. One would think that even the most passionate defenders of illegal immigration would be able to get behind a bill like this. In fact, one might suspect that many illegal aliens would support it, too. After all, the U.S. does not need any more sex offenders. But 145 Democrats did not concur.

Just walked off the floor - after HR30 passes the House for a second time - 145 Democrats have a lot of explaining to do after being given a second chance to protect women and girls from illegals who r*pe, m*lest and m*rder them. pic.twitter.com/lm9oP6ibcr — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 16, 2025

Fox News reports that during the debate on the bill, Mace spoke passionately about the need to pass it:

Our country has been ravaged by a horror of illegal immigrants…violently raping American women and girls. I know the lifelong scars, the irreversible scars these heinous crimes leave behind.

The House Democrats who opposed the bill fell back on the flimsiest of excuses, namely that the bill would harm survivors of domestic abuse who chose to fight back and would broaden the definition of abuse to include those survivors.

The bill, which has the ardent support of Elon Musk, is on its way to the Senate. Musk has called for the names of those who voted against the bill to be published as a list so that constituents can vote them out. One of those House members was, unsurprisingly, Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

During debate on the bill Thursday morning, progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said the bill "does absolutely nothing to address the needs of the American people" and "widens the highway to Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans." Jayapal said it would "create a chilling effect for reporting future crimes" and "empower abusers to go after immigrant women and children."

If you find Jaypal's logic flawed, that is likely because she isn't employing any logic. Aside from the need to continue the importation of illegal immigrants to remake America in the Democrats' image, voting for the bill would have been an admission that the last four years of the Biden administration's immigration policies, or more appropriately, total lack thereof, have significantly increased the danger to women and children in this country.

Jayapal and her allies in the administration and across the country have made Mace's bill a necessity. With that in mind, they cannot even meet their opponents in the middle and agree that such deportations are crucial. This is not an issue of these Democrats being tone-deaf or uninformed. This is sheer hubris and arrogance, and it is sickening and dangerous.