The Morning Briefing: It's a Shame Trump Can't Deport Liz Cheney

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The farthest that Erzwold could travel on the wild side was an occasional midday breakfast burrito and an orange Fanta.

Advertisement

While much of the world has been celebrating Christmas or Hanukkah, the Democrats have been waiting for January 6, which is now their high holy day. When it was announced that Joe Biden would be giving the Presidential Citizens Medal to Liz Cheney and her Rep. Bennie Thompson for their participation in the House J6 Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues charade, I said that I found it amusing that they're still leg-humping that story. It didn't accomplish what they wanted it to, given that Donald Trump is now the president-elect.

It's yet another example of just how much the Democratic Party is flailing these days. It's a party with no message other than "We hate Donald Trump." Rather than find a way to appeal to American voters, it looks like the Dem higher-ups are just going to stick with the Trump hate for now.

Good luck with that.

One of the most obnoxious aspects of the Dems' obsession with the J6 insurrection that wasn't is that it has given them a reason to keep the execrable Liz Cheney in the news. They're so steeped in delusion that they actually thought Cheney would give a boost to Kamala Harris's clown car presidential campaign.

Despite their resounding defeat last November, Democrats still fail to grasp that the public is no longer in the market for their false narratives. Nobody outside of The New York Times Opinion section and the Biden White House thinks that Liz Cheney is a principled person. She's a vile backstabber who only looks out for Liz Cheney. Republican voters in a state that has almost no Democrats sent her to a shameful primary defeat that the Dems have tried to spin as proof that she's a — drumroll please — respected Republican.

Advertisement

In reality, Cheney is the epitome of sleaze, and she's the Democrats' poster girl for principles. Gosh, wonder why they're struggling so much. Here's a reality check about Lizzie that was shared in a Twitchy post by my colleague Warren Squire:

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @MZHemingway just went scorched earth on all things Liz Cheney:



- On her role in the J6 Committee: “She obstructed justice. She witnessed hampered….She hid evidence that exonerated Donald Trump….The pardon is being sought by people who know what she did, because… pic.twitter.com/9Gdf8Yf8zn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2025

The Democrats have been caterwauling about Trump possibly seeking retribution when he returns to office. I am of the opinion that he will be far too busy doing real president work to undo all of Biden's mess. However, if he does, Liz Cheney has given him ample reason for it. As Mollie Hemingway said in the above clip, Cheney should at least be investigated.

She should also be shunned by people who are truly principled.

In every interview I've seen with Cheney since she became Nancy Pelosi's pet, Cheney's eyes look dead. Her turn as the Democrats' J6 useful idiot is plainly not all she had dreamed. Some might say that being exiled to Bulwark Island is punishment enough. I would not be counted among those who feel that way.

I hope that Pam Bondi launches an investigation into Cheney's participation in the J6 kangaroo court as soon as she's sworn in as attorney general.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful

So much purrsonalities in one clip pic.twitter.com/AfGb7t6VJg — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) January 5, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Seattle Set Minimum Wage Over $20 and You'll Totally Believe What Happened Next

Mentally Ill Man Kills Postal Worker; Media Lies About His Gender

Tinfoil Haturday — Get Your Popcorn, The Vegas Car Bomber Is a Whistleblower

W Is for Woke: New Jersey Ditches Basic Literacy Test for Teachers

Can You Say 'I Am Charlie' on 10th Anniversary of the Massacre at the Offices of 'Charlie Hebdo'?

Chuck Schumer Is Still Lyin’ About Biden’s Cognitive Decline

ISIS is Making a Comeback as U.S. Intelligence Warns Terrorism Threat is Escalating

Ban government. Government Strangles Economy: Each Fed Regulator Kills 100+ Jobs

Notre Dame Football Coach: 'Your Color Shouldn’t Matter'

Melania the Movie?

Trans ‘Health’ Association Took Advice From Groomers

KDJ's Bourbon-Inspired Predictions for 2025: Buckle up, Islam

In His Latest Presidential Act, Biden Again Attacks Religion

Sunday Thoughts: How Should We Approach Suffering?

Ghosts of Jan. 6: The Final Humiliation of Kamala Harris

Authorities are Looking in All the Wrong Places for the Causes of Jabbar's Radicalization

Weekend Parting Shot: Left-Wing Entertainers Go Down for the Third Time

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Kash Patel Has His Work Cut Out for Him Fixing the Disgraced, Incompetent, and Poorly-Dressed FBI

Canada's Justin Trudeau Is Throwing in the Towel This Week

New Orleans Prosecutor Found Dead Days After Terror Attack Rocks the City

Advertisement

Excellent. Trump Taps Tammy Bruce As New State Department Spokeswoman

Judge Strikes Down Gun Ban For Pot Smokers

When Will They Get the Message With 3D-Printed Guns

Americans Increasingly Worried About Uncle Sam Being Big Brother

Weird, huh? NYC Needs More Cops But Applications Are Way Down

Troubling the Powers of Worldliness: Sunday Reflection

'I Think It's Over': Sixth Circuit Kills Biden Attempt to Control Internet

Nearly Half a Million 'Anchor Babies' Born in U.S. in 2024

NEW: Court Filings Confirm Leak of Roe v. Wade Overturn Docs Inspired Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin

Increasingly Senile Biden Has Embarrassing Moment and Then Cusses Out Reporters for Good Measure

Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes

SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs

EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Take the Gator and Run

Cicero, the Founders, and Modern America’s Lack of Gratitude

J.R.R. Tolkien and Fighting the Battle of Our Times

How Do You Know What to Trust?

True Crime Sunday: The Real Estate Agent Serial Killer Who Left Amazon Reviews

Coffee is More Expensive Than It's Ever Been, But Few Are Willing to Give It Up

Can We Start by Deporting Harry and Meghan?

Advertisement

The Most Epic January 6 Is Coming

Culture of Death: Global Hatred for Children

NIH Exposed in Massive CYA Operation Ahead of Trump Takeover?

Look! Up in the Sky Candy!

Around the Interwebz

Nikki Glaser Roasts Herself As “First-Time Golden Globe Loser” After Ali Wong Award Win

Elon Musk: “We’re going straight to Mars. The Moon is a distraction.”

Letters Hidden in My Family’s Attic Reveal a 1910s Bank Con in Key West

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Bee Me

Biden Honors Kamala Harris With Presidential Medal Of Participation https://t.co/8KeX4j4wjl pic.twitter.com/FUEIkzUJTS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 5, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

I want to live here.

Kabana Comedy/Tunes