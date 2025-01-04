Tinfoil Haturday — Get Your Popcorn, The Vegas Car Bomber Is a Whistleblower

The Jan. 1 car bomb explosion of a 2024 Cybertruck in front of Trump's Las Vegas hotel did exactly what the man behind the wheel wanted — it got the nation's attention. And there is more.

FACT-O-RAMA! Blowing up a Tesla, made by Elon Musk, packed with fireworks, in front of a Trump hotel on New Year's Day, after committing suicide is hard to ignore.

NEW: Video shows Tesla Cybertruck explosion at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. No word yet on the cause pic.twitter.com/tR9UabrsH4 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2025

ONE-LINERS:

Active Green Beret Matthew Livelsberger, 37, allegedly detonated the Tesla Cybertruck while almost simultaneously shooting himself in the head. His body was badly burned in the explosion and fire.

The explosion occurred several hours after a terror attack in New Orleans committed by an ISIS-inspired man who once served in the army.

Livelsberger and the New Orleans terror suspect both spent time at Fort Bragg, and both used the same car rental app to secure the vehicles they used.

Though Livelsberger's body was burned beyond recognition, (he was identified by his tattoos), his cell phone and ID were somehow not destroyed.

My first thought was that the Vegas "attack" was related to the New Orleans ISIS-related killing spree, or perhaps the work of a whiny Antifa prag as a threat to Trump and Elon Musk.

As the various media pundits tried to unravel the motive for the Vegas explosion, an intelligence officer named Sam Shoemate was recording a podcast with Shawn Ryan that would rock the nation.

"What I am going to send you is going to change the course of humanity."

Shoemate told Ryan that Livelsburger contacted him on his Instagram account with a doomsday message days before the Vegas explosion. In it, he claimed, "What I am going to send you is going to change the course of humanity." He also asked Shoemate if he could forward that message to Fox News, incoming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Shawn Ryan.

Shoemate claimed he woke up on New Year's Day after the blast in Vegas to learn that Livelsberger had sent him a manifesto before killing himself, asking Shoemate to keep it — and his name — under wraps until Jan. 1. This was the first time he had seen it.

I don’t know who to believe anymore, but watching Shawn Ryan that manifesto from the Cybertruck Vegas explosion? I am starting to believe that our government was trailing him as he says they were.



Don’t forget his signal safety number changed and signal was hacked for Tucker… pic.twitter.com/TxeKYCAPJ8 — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) January 4, 2025

The manifesto, which is below, explains how the drones over the East Coast are from China, and are flown by a technology called gravitic propulsion, a sophisticated technology only used by the U.S. and China.

He explains that the drones can carry an unlimited payload and can be "parked over the White House." He also states the Chinese are flying the drones as a "show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the balloon," referring to the Chinese spy balloon that Biden allowed to do figure-8s over some of our military bases several years ago.

Livelsberger also suggested he is being followed by the FBI or Homeland Security agents, though believes they won't "move on him" because he is armed and has a sizable car bomb (VBIED) in his vehicle.

The manifesto then takes an unexpected turn.

After admitting that he has knowledge of the secret gravitic propulsion technology, he states that he has information about alleged war crimes, deemed such by the United Nations, committed in Afghanistan in 2019. Crimes he helped orchestrate and later concealed.

In a notes app on his phone, investigators allegedly found pages on which Livelsberger stated the following;

This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.

On another note in his phone, Livelsberger claims that we Americans are being led by "weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves."

As the podcast proceeds, Ryan states that his people did some research and found a UN report about the U.S. bombing of more than 60 buildings in Afghanistan in 2019 that were allegedly being used to produce narcotics, suggesting that Livelsberger's story adds up.

FACT-O-RAMA! Ryan states in the podcast that a military official contacted him and said DNA from Livelsberger's son proves the child is not his, perhaps to suggest as the motive for the explosion.

As expected, the deep state is now using its Operation Mockingbird media morons to paint Livelsberger as a troubled soldier.

FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans told the media, "Although this incident is more public and more sensational than usual, it ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who was struggling with PTSD and other issues."

Later in the podcast, Shoemate states that Livelsberger's safety number on the Signal messaging app was changed after the explosion, leading some people to suggest that the body found may not be that of Livelsberger, or that someone else somehow changed the number.

Some people have been wondering if someone put an already burned body in the car and, using the self-driving mode, had the car deliver itself to the Trump Hotel.

FACT-O-RAMA! Elon Musk has confirmed that the Cybertruck can not function was not in self-drive mode when it arrived at the Trump Hotel.

Other reports are claiming Livelsberger was "depressed" and that his wife had recently left him over allegations of infidelity, leaving the New York Post to state, "With the new development in the case, investigators are probing whether the soldier’s motive was purely personal rather than political as previously considered given the location of the detonation and choice of vehicle."

Ryan takes a break during the podcast to search through the thousands of incoming emails to his podcast, to find if Livelsberger had contacted the show. They found an unread email from Livelsberger that arrived a few days before the Las Vegas blast.

Though unrelated, the last 11 minutes of the podcast are the most terrifying. Shoemate tells us he has reliable information that the Iranians have snuck surface-to-air missiles into the U.S. — ostensibly to assassinate Trump, and no one knows where they are.

Ryan goes on to say we are giving tens of millions of dollars per week to the Taliban, which then pays that money to their non-governmental organizations (NGO), which then use the money to train terrorists to kill Americans, and how woefully underprepared we are.

You can watch the entire Shawn Ryan podcast episode here:

Here is Livelsberger's manifesto:

"In case I do not make it to my decision point or on to the Mexico border I am sending this now. Please do not release this until 1JAN and keep my identity private until then. "First off I am not under duress or hostile influence or control. My first car was a 2006 Black Ford Mustang V6 for verification. "What we have been seeing with "drones" is the operational use of gravitic propulsion systems powered aircraft by most recently China in the east coast, but throughout history, the US. Only we and China have this capability. Our OPEN location for this activity in the box is below. "China has been launching them from the Atlantic from submarines for years, but this activity recently has picked up. As of now, it is just a show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the balloon for sigint and isr, which are also part of the integrated coms system. There are dozens of those balloons in the air at any given time. "The so what is because of the speed and stealth of these unmanned AC, they are the most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed. They basically have an unlimited payload capacity and can park it over the WH if they wanted. It's checkmate. "USG needs to give the history of this, how we are employing it and weaponizing it, how China is employing them and what the way forward is. China is poised to attack anywhere in the east coast "I've been followed for over a week now from likely homeland or FBI, and they are looking to move on me and are unlikely going to let me cross into Mexico, but won't because they know I am armed and I have a massive VBIED. I've been trying to maintain a very visible profile and have kept my phone and they are definitely digitally tracking me. "I have knowledge of this program and also war crimes that were covered up during airstrikes in Nimruz province Afghanistan in 2019 by the admin, DoD, DEA and CIA. I conducted targeting for these strikes of over 125 buildings (65 were struck because of CIVCAS) that killed hundreds of civilians in a single day. USFORA continued strikes after spotting civilians on initial ISR, it was supposed to take 6 minutes and scramble all aircraft in CENTCOM. The UN basically called these war crimes, but the administration made them disappear. I was part of that cover-up with USFORA and Agent [Redacted] of the DEA. So I don't know if my abduction attempt is related to either. I worked with GEN Millers 10 staff on this as well as the response to Bala Murghab. AOB-S Commander at the time. [Redacted] can validate this. "You need to elevate this to the media so we avoid a world war because this is a mutually assured destruction situation. "For vetting my Linkedin is Matt Berg or Matthew Livelsberger, an active duty 18Z out of 1-10 my profile is public. I have an active TSSCI with UAP USAP access."