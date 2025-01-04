Trans ‘Health’ Association Took Advice From Groomers

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) reportedly drafted its standards of “care” with advice from members of a fetish forum founded by a convicted pedophile. Turns out all of us “conspiracy theorists” who said transgenders are sexually grooming kids were right.

Reduxx published an exclusive on Jan. 3 about former youth hostel operator Thomas Pidel, a child sex predator who founded a forum that WPATH found very helpful in recommending how to mutilate and castrate young people. Transgenderism truly is a sort of modern pagan anti-fertility cult, as sick as any Satanic rituals.

Pidel was sentenced to 15 years of jail for his participation in a pedophile ring, but that didn’t stop WPATH from sourcing his perverted forum, according to Reduxx.

In 2021, WPATH released a draft of its 8th edition of its Standards of Care, a guideline used for transgender health care and legislative policy. As previously revealed by Reduxx, WPATH referenced a castration fetish forum in the Standards of Care, which the association used to outline a “eunuch” gender identity. Reduxx identified several individuals who had high-ranking memberships or administrative privileges on the forum, revealing that a number of them were academics who had worked closely with WPATH. Reduxx also found that the forum, known as the Eunuch Archive, hosted thousands of pieces of fictional child sexual abuse fantasies that involved the erotic castration of little boys.

To top it all off, the forum’s founder, Thomas Pidel, who called himself a “boy lover,” is a convicted pedophile, as noted above — a Level 3 sex offender, classified as of 2005. Pidel had ties to more than a dozen perverts who had subscriptions with a child pornography enterprise based in Belarus. The latter sold thousands of paid memberships to international customers providing access to child sex abuse content, per Reduxx.

Pidel was an active member in a number of pedophilic activism Usenet groups that also promoted “castration fetishism.” He was ultimately arrested in 2004. The perverted groups, according to Reduxx, were alt.support.boy-lovers, alt.fan.prettyboy, and alt.eunuchs.questions. Yes, that means castrating transgender surgeries are tied to fetishistic pedophile cultists.

The last named group alt.eunuchs.questions was created in 1996, and promoted voluntary castration and cannibalism, according to Reduxx. Pidel was an active part of this deeply disturbing fetish.

Initially, the group was supported by Canadian Shannon Larratt, creator of the website Body Modification Ezine (BME). Larratt was himself a eunuch with an interest in sexual “body modification play.” In addition to graphic content depicting erotic genital torture, BME also hosted personals ads and BDSM fetish porn. During the early formation of the Eunuch Archive community in the late 90’s, Pidel worked with founding Eunuch Archive site administrator Larratt in order to draft an FAQ primer for new members in which he instructed participants on how to share pornographic sadomasochistic content. Pidel also stated that the intended purpose of the group was to connect “cutters,” amateur genital surgeons, with “wannabes” seeking to undergo illicit surgical castration… Pidel remarked that surgical pornography of castration procedures often depicts [sic] acts of cannibalism.

The Reduxx report just goes darker from there. The main point is this: the transgender movement promotes a physical impossibility (sex change) in connection with an evil desire to groom children sexually.